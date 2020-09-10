CIBO Announces September County-Level Yield Forecasts for U.S. Crops

Updated planting dates and yield estimates available now

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBO, the only technology company that delivers decision-ready insights on cropland, announced today the availability of updated, county-level corn, soybean, and cotton yield forecasts for U.S. land, and county-level planting date estimates.

CIBO’s estimates are timed in conjunction with the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) available on September 11. Intended as an additional lens to view trends and market shifts in pricing, these forecasts are part of the company’s drive to make available the information, data and tools to help create truly sustainable farming for the future.

“CIBO provides local yield forecasts that enable agricultural decision-makers to understand how national yield trends will come to life in their local counties and service regions,” said Daniel Ryan, chief executive officer (CEO) at CIBO Technologies. “Using CIBO’s yield forecasts in conjunction with the WASDE can accelerate smart decision making.”

The CIBO updated national estimates for corn and soybean yield as of Sept. 3, 2020, are as follows:

National corn yield estimate: 182 (bu/ac)

National soybean yield estimate: 54 (bu/ac)

“With the derecho and other unusual weather events, it’s more important than ever to keep a close eye on the harvest season,” said Dustin Madison, agronomy consultant with operations in Virginia. “CIBO delivers detailed and in-depth insights through both web and mobile applications, which offer highly valuable information down to the field level without farmer data. This information allows you to scale sustainable farming practices across agriculture operations using one platform.”

To more easily access land information at scale, CIBO has added interactive map layers — a quick and easy way to visualize land insights. Users can watch yield projections change throughout the growing season with county average projected yield map layers. It’s also possible to track corn, soy and cotton projections in the geographies they care about most. Interactive map layers also present geospatial data, on the county, township and parcel levels, as easy-to-digest heat maps.

CIBO’s yield forecasts and planting date estimates automatically update based upon evolving weather patterns and are built into CIBO’s Yield Simulator.

About CIBO

Founded by Flagship Pioneering, CIBO delivers objective, science-driven intelligence about land at the parcel level, at a national scale, and without requiring local data to be input by farmers. This information drives efficiencies in land and related markets by connecting participants to objective information, and to each other.

CIBO’s insights include land and lease valuation, productivity, stability, environmental impact, yield forecast, and future states of land. Parcels can be searched locally or nationally against more than 20 criteria.

Property and financial marketplaces have proven to be valuable disruptors in the residential and commercial real estate markets. Leveraging our proprietary capabilities, CIBO is breaking the code and bringing similar solutions to the ag and land markets. Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.

