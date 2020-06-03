CI Security Announces Strategic Agreement with SYNNEX Corporation to Expand Channel Program

Managed Detection and Response Provider Signs Distribution Deal with SYNNEX

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ITSecurity--CI Security®, a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Professional Services provider specializing in protecting the networks of essential organizations and critical infrastructure, today announced a strategic agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading business process services company in the Americas and Japan.

The agreement enables SYNNEX to expand its security services line card by adding CI Security’s Critical Insight™ MDR solution, as well as a menu of professional services such as penetration testing and risk assessments.

CI Security’s Critical Insight™ MDR platform adds an outsourced security operations center (SOC) to SYNNEX customers’ existing infrastructure, providing a full suite of services with a team to monitor security risks and manage compliance. This is beneficial and cost-effective for organizations, especially those supporting critical services, to monitor and remediate security alerts.

“This strategic alliance with SYNNEX greatly expands our capacity to reach organizations within the channel throughout the United States, Canada, Japan, Mexico, China and Latin America,” said Garrett Silver, CEO of CI Security. “Partnering with SYNNEX gives us the ability to accelerate our initiatives for the expansion of our channel program and further extends our service offerings to customers around the world.”

As a top business services company providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry, SYNNEX has one of the industry's most robust line cards and portfolio of services and is well positioned to help CI Security further grow its capabilities.

CI Security combines its Critical Insight™ MDR solution with SYNNEX’ core strengths in distribution by fusing both the technology and security analyst talent to encompass a comprehensive and complete process to help meet customers' needs and achieve greater efficiencies in a rapidly evolving security landscape.

“In a time of increased exposure to security threats, CI Security’s holistic approach to risk reduction provides a comprehensive managed security solution for our customers with strict regulations and elevated risk environments, including those in critical industries such as healthcare and government,” said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX. “SYNNEX is dedicated to assisting its customers with the most innovative and technologically advanced solutions to the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

SYNNEX customers will now have access to the following services:

Critical Insight™ Managed Detection and Response for Networks

Critical Insight™ Managed Detection and Response for AWS

Critical Insight™ Managed Detection and Response for O365

Critical Insight™ Managed Detection and Response for Azure

Log Retention

Security Assessments

Penetration Testing

Vulnerability Scanning

For more information about the available services, please visit: https://ci.security

About CI Security

CI Security provides Managed Detection Response services, combining purpose-built technology with expert security analysts to perform full-cycle threat detection, investigation, response, and recovery. CI Security is focused on defending critical systems in healthcare, the public sector, and other industries. CI Security helps customers gain critical insight into their security posture through the MDR platform and Information Security consulting services. Find out more at https://ci.security.

About Synnex Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

