CI Security Announces Strategic Agreement with Phoenix 2.0 to Provide Cybersecurity to Regulated Industries

Managed Detection and Response Provider Signs Strategic Partnership Deal with Phoenix 2.0

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ITSecurity--There is a new team helping organizations in regulated industries fight back against cybercrime. CI Security®, a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Professional Services provider specializing in protecting and defending networks, today announced a strategic agreement with Phoenix 2.0, a leading Managed IT Services, Managed Cybersecurity and Strategic Technology Consulting Provider.

Together, CI Security combines its Critical Insight™ MDR solution with Phoenix 2.0’s core strengths in Corporate IT Infrastructure. Customers get better security, great talent, and improved efficiencies in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

The agreement enables Phoenix 2.0 to provide CI Security’s Critical Insight™ MDR solution to customers, including an outsourced Security Operations Center (SOC).

Phoenix customers also now have access to a full suite of professional services to achieve compliance such as incident response, penetration testing, and risk assessments.

“The new services are beneficial and cost-effective for organizations looking for a cybersecurity force multiplier,” said Alex Rayter, Principal at Phoenix 2.0. “As a Managed IT Services and Strategic Technology Consulting Provider we are excited to expand our portfolio of specialized cybersecurity services through our partnership with CI Security. This perfectly positions us to help clients not only put in place Cyber Risk Management Programs, but also monitor the efficacy of those programs and risks in real-time and respond swiftly and decisively should an incident occur. We are excited to offer them to our customers.”

CI Security and Phoenix 2.0 are already helping joint customers.

The CFO of a San Francisco Tech Company said, “Given the current market conditions and fiscal constraints, hiring our own cybersecurity people seemed daunting, with Phoenix 2.0, we’ve been able to off-load a major source of risk and worry to a team of professionals who seem to have our best interests at heart and are willing to go the extra mile. We now have a much better sense our systems and security.”

The new partnership between CI Security and Phoenix 2.0 is part of CI’s dedication to helping customers through valuable channel partners.

“We always want to help organizations before they have a security event, but in one recent case, the phone rang on a holiday weekend. We were able to jump right in and help one of Phoenix 2.0’s customers dealing with malware,” said Garrett Silver, CEO of CI Security. “Together, we know we can assist many more organizations before, during, and after security events.”

Phoenix 2.0 customers now have access to the following services:

Critical Insight™ Managed Detection and Response for Networks

Critical Insight™ Managed Detection and Response for AWS

Critical Insight™ Managed Detection and Response for Office 365

Critical Insight™ Managed Detection and Response for Azure

Log Retention

Security Assessments

Penetration Testing

Vulnerability Scanning

Incident Response

For more information about the available services, please visit: https://ci.security

About CI Security

CI Security provides Managed Detection Response services, combining purpose-built technology with expert security analysts to perform full-cycle threat detection, investigation, response, and recovery. CI Security helps customers gain critical insight into their security posture through the MDR platform and Information Security consulting services. Find out more at https://ci.security.

About Phoenix 2.0 Corporation

Phoenix 2.0, a full-service IT consulting and technology management firm. We specialize in helping our clients run more profitable businesses by leveraging technology for business outcomes. We provide day-to-day IT management and support for Bay Area organizations ranging in size from SMB to Lower Middle Market. For clients who are bigger, we provide project-based consulting services, Staff Augmentation and Technology Leadership. We specialize in Cybersecurity, DevOps Consulting and Digital Transformation. Our motto is "IT without the drama" and is derived from a continuous improvement, no fault mentality and approach based on our core values and process and standards playbook. Our clients range from not-for-profits and closely held private entities to fast growing funded technology startups who have a large presence in the San Francisco Bay Area.

