Christina Applegate to Star in Netflix Series

Actress Christina Applegate will star in a new Netflix series under development called Dead to Me.

The streaming series is billed as a dark comedy about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.

Applegate will play the lead character named Jen, a poised and put together woman with a dark sense of humor and an anger problem that she doesn’t necessarily want to deal with. Jen has been struggling to keep it together in the months since her husband was killed in a hit and run.

The show will be produced by CBS Television Studios and Gloria Sanchez Productions for Netflix. Executive producers include: Liz Feldman (Showrunner), actor Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum, series star Christina Applegate.

Applegate is best known for starring in TV shows Married With Children and also the Anchorman movies with Will Ferrell.