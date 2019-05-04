Chipotle Offering Free Delivery on Cinco de Mayo

National burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering free delivery this Sunday, May 5 (Cinco de Mayo) in partnership with Doordash.

There are no delivery fees on May 5 on all orders $10 or more via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and through Doordash.com.

Additionally, Chipotle is launching its first campaign on TikTok, the leading app for short-form mobile videos. Chipotle is the first fast-casual brand to partner with TikTok for a hashtag challenge in the United States.

In January, Daniel Vasquez of Frederick, Maryland caught the attention of Chipotle fans when he flipped a lid to seal the deal on a burrito bowl while working on the Chipotle line. Now, Chipotle is challenging fans to replicate this signature move and join in on the TikTok hashtag challenge by using #ChipotleLidFlip from May 5 to May 10. YouTuber David Dobrik is already game to share his lid flip on the app.

“Chipotle is able to connect with people through food, but we’re also able to connect with people through culturally relevant moments and platforms,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle. “We are excited to engage with some of our biggest fans in a new way and are thrilled to be the first fast casual brand in the U.S. to work with TikTok on a hashtag challenge.”

Free delivery offer is valid only for orders placed and fulfilled on May 5, 2019 from participating Chipotle locations within Chipotle and DoorDash’s delivery areas, during normal operating hours for such locations. Maximum order size for free delivery is $200, excluding tax.