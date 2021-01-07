News

Chipotle Introduces Cauliflower Rice at Restaurants

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh Comment(0)

Casual food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill has introduced Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower rice that is now available at U.S. and Canadian restaurants for a limited time. The rice costs an additional $2 per order with burrito or tacos.

Chipotle’s latest plant-based option is made with freshly grilled, riced cauliflower, finished with hand-chopped cilantro, lime, and salt, and prepared fresh in-restaurant every day.

The new rice option is compliant with Keto, Whole30, Paleo, Vegan, and Vegetarian diets. Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice has four (4) grams of net carbs per serving1 and puts a twist on Chipotle’s classic white rice recipe by using the samefresh cilantro and lime ingredients, and similar culinary techniques.

Through January 11, Chipotle is waiving the Delivery Fee on any U.S. Chipotle app and Chipotle.com order of $10 or more that includes Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice. Service fee applies.

“Chipotle fans have been craving more plant-powered, better-for-you options that align with the latest health trends and emphasize the benefits of real food,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “That’s why we are thrilled to offer Cauliflower Rice nationally and help our fans achieve their diet or lifestyle goals.”

Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice was tested in restaurants in Denver and across Wisconsin earlier this year as part of Chipotle’s stage-gate process. The stage-gate process allows the brand to listen, test and learn from customer feedback, and iterate before deciding on a national launch strategy. Prior to the test market launch, one out of three new menu item requests from Chipotle customers had been for cauliflower rice. In the test markets, Chipotle estimates that nearly one third of orders that included Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice came from new guests and customers who visit Chipotle restaurants infrequently.

New Lifestyle Bowls
To celebrate the launch of Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice nationwide and support fans’ New Year’s wellness resolutions, Chipotle has also introduced four new variations of its Lifestyle Bowls. In addition to its already expansive Whole30®, Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, and High Protein options, the digitally exclusive, diet-driven menu offerings now include:

  • Whole30® Bowl: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guac
    • *Available only in U.S. restaurants
  • Keto Bowl: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, chicken, tomatillo-red salsa, cheese, and guac
  • Vegetarian Salad Bowl: Supergreens lettuce blend, Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guac
  • Vegan Bowl: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, black beans, sofritas, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and romaine lettuce
Joseph Shieh

Related Articles
News

Warriors President Joins Go Pro Board

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

  SAN MATEO — Rick Welts, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Golden State Warriors, has joined GoPro’s Board of Directors. Currently in his seventh season with the five-time World Champion Warriors, Welts has over 40 years experience in the NBA spanning every level of operation in the league, including two decades as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, and […]
News

Little Caesars Teams Up With Doordash for Delivery

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

Discount pizza chain Little Caesars is offering delivery nationally for the first time ever via a new partnership with Doordash. On top of convenience, a delivery pizza order from Little Caesars may cost at least $5 less than the same order from the other three top national pizza chains. Little Caesars says it will offer […]
News

UC Leaders Release Statement on Trump Order

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

  University of California leaders issued a statement saying they were deeply concerned about the executive order that temporarily restricts entry into the United States by people from seven Muslim-majority countries, calling the order “contrary to the values we hold dear.” The statement, signed by UC President Janet Napolitano and all 10 chancellors, noted that […]