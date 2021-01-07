Chipotle Introduces Cauliflower Rice at Restaurants

Casual food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill has introduced Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower rice that is now available at U.S. and Canadian restaurants for a limited time. The rice costs an additional $2 per order with burrito or tacos.

Chipotle’s latest plant-based option is made with freshly grilled, riced cauliflower, finished with hand-chopped cilantro, lime, and salt, and prepared fresh in-restaurant every day.

The new rice option is compliant with Keto, Whole30, Paleo, Vegan, and Vegetarian diets. Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice has four (4) grams of net carbs per serving1 and puts a twist on Chipotle’s classic white rice recipe by using the samefresh cilantro and lime ingredients, and similar culinary techniques.

Through January 11, Chipotle is waiving the Delivery Fee on any U.S. Chipotle app and Chipotle.com order of $10 or more that includes Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice. Service fee applies.

“Chipotle fans have been craving more plant-powered, better-for-you options that align with the latest health trends and emphasize the benefits of real food,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “That’s why we are thrilled to offer Cauliflower Rice nationally and help our fans achieve their diet or lifestyle goals.”

Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice was tested in restaurants in Denver and across Wisconsin earlier this year as part of Chipotle’s stage-gate process. The stage-gate process allows the brand to listen, test and learn from customer feedback, and iterate before deciding on a national launch strategy. Prior to the test market launch, one out of three new menu item requests from Chipotle customers had been for cauliflower rice. In the test markets, Chipotle estimates that nearly one third of orders that included Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice came from new guests and customers who visit Chipotle restaurants infrequently.

New Lifestyle Bowls

To celebrate the launch of Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice nationwide and support fans’ New Year’s wellness resolutions, Chipotle has also introduced four new variations of its Lifestyle Bowls. In addition to its already expansive Whole30®, Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, and High Protein options, the digitally exclusive, diet-driven menu offerings now include: