Chipotle Giving Away Free Burritos During NBA Finals

Burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill said it will dish out up to one million dollars of free burritos during the NBA Finals between Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors. Chipotle also plans to offer free delivery via Doordash during game nights.

Free throws. Free agent. Cutting away to get free. All of this means free burritos. Every time an on-air announcer says the word “free” during the official coverage of the NBA championships, Chipotle will be “freeting”: live Tweeting a unique code good for the chance to score a free burrito from @chipotletweets.

Each mention of “free” in the first half of each game results in up to 500 free burritos. Each mention of “free” in the second half results in up to 1000 free burritos. Viewers and Tweeters will need to be on the offense as the code will only be valid to the first 500 (in the first half) or 1000 (in the second half) mobile users to text the correct code to 888222. Ordinary text and data rates will apply. The promotion will be limited to the first 20 on-air mentions of “free” during each game.

Chipotle will also be offering free delivery through the series: every day from Thursday, 5/30 to Sunday, 6/9 as well as Monday, 6/10, Thursday, 6/13 and Saturday, 6/16 if the series continues. This applies to all orders $10 or more ($200 max) via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and through DoorDash.

“We know that basketball fans are some of the most passionate fans in sports, so we’re putting even more, about one million dollars more, on the line by ‘freeting’ through these final games,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle. “Chipotle has never been easier to access and with Chipotle delivery, you never have to choose between basketball and burritos again.”

This promotion is not affiliated with or authorized, endorsed or sponsored by the National Basketball Association, any of its affiliates or any NBA team or personnel, or Twitter. The use of any trade name or trademark of the National Basketball Association or Twitter is for identification and reference purposes only and does not imply any association.

Mentions of “free” must be from the principal play-by-play announcer, color commentator, or sideline reporter on the official broadcast television network of the games. For full details regarding the promotion, visit https://www.chipotle.com/freedelivery.html#freeting. The free burrito codes will be valid for ­any regularly-priced entrée, subject to availability, through Sunday, 7/14. Valid in the U.S. only.