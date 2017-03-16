China’s Didi Chuxing Opens Lab in Silicon Valley

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Didi Chuxing, China’s leading ride service, has officially launched DiDi Labs in Mountain View. DiDi Labs will primarily focus on AI-based security and intelligent driving technologies, with an aim to attract top engineering talents to advance transformation in the global transportation industry.

Didi Chuxing is the world’s leading mobile transportation platform. The company offers a full range of mobile tech-based ride options for nearly 400 million users across more than 400 Chinese cities, including taxi hailing, private car hailing, Hitch (social ride-sharing), DiDi Chauffeur, DiDi Bus, DiDi Minibus, DiDi Test Drive, DiDi Car Rental and DiDi Enterprise Solutions. As many as 20 million rides were completed on DiDi’s platform on a daily basis in October 2016, making DiDi the world’s second largest online transaction platform next only to Taobao.

DiDi acquired Uber China in August 2016 and Apple invested $1 billion in the company last year.

Cheng Wei, founder, Chairman and CEO of Didi Chuxing, said: “Sweeping changes are taking place in the global transportation and automobile industries. As the world’s leading mobility platform, DiDi has invested in five industry leaders around the world. Building on rich data and fast-evolving AI analytics, we will be working with cities and towns to build intelligent transportation ecosystems for the future.”

“As we strive to bring better services to broader communities, DiDi’s international vision now extends to building the best-in-class international research network, advancing the global transportation revolution by leveraging innovative resources. The launch of DiDi Labs is a landmark in creating this global nexus of innovation,” Cheng said.

DiDi Labs will be led by Dr. Fengmin Gong, Vice President of DiDi Research Institute. Dozens of leading data scientists and researchers have joined the team, including Charlie Miller, one of the world’s foremost automobile security experts. Current projects span the areas of cloud-based security, deep learning, human-machine interaction, computer vision and imaging, as well as intelligent driving technologies.

Meanwhile, DiDi Labs will work in tandem with the broader DiDi research network to advance its global strategy, apply research findings to products and services, and help cities develop smart transportation infrastructure. DiDi expects to rapidly expand its US-based team of scientists and engineers over the course of the year.