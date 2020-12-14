Chicago Pacific Founders Invests $30 Million in Tredence

SAN JOSE — Tredence, Inc., a leading provider of analytics services and solutions, has secured $30 million in funding from Chicago Pacific Founders (CPF), a private equity firm specializing in investing in growth companies within healthcare services and care for aging populations.

“COVID-19 has further underscored how the healthcare space is primed for disruption, and AI is key to fast-track real transformation,” said Shub Bhowmick, Chief Executive Officer, Tredence. “Whether to help address inequities in access to care, optimize patient outcomes or advance research, to name a few applications, AI is a long-awaited catalyst for driving meaningful change across the healthcare continuum—and the investment by Chicago Pacific Founders will help us, collectively, embark on this transformation.”

The partnership with Chicago Pacific Founders opens the door for Tredence to leverage its signature AI capabilities in the ever-expanding and continuously evolving healthcare services market. Similarly, in adding Tredence as its first AI-focused portfolio investment, Chicago Pacific Founders reaffirms its commitment to lead innovation and transformational change in the healthcare sector.

“Tredence’s impressive track record in delivering analytic strategies, unearthing unique insights and applying an outcomes-based approach to AI will bring accretive value to our healthcare and senior care portfolio,” said Mary Tolan, CPF Founder and Co-Managing Partner. “We both share a vision of harnessing AI to scale advancements in healthcare decision making, patient-centered outcomes and care delivery.”

The additional capital also will support Tredence’s continued organic growth in areas such as last mile adoption, and further fuel innovation and expansion. Tredence’s expansion plan includes broadening its geographic footprint and increasing its existing presence in industry verticals like retail, CPG, industrials, technology and telecommunications.

Tredence has increased its global workforce by 10 percent over the past six months and its US workforce by 15 percent.