Chesapeake Regional Information System for Our Patients (CRISP) Selects Get Real Health for Patient Portal Solution

Maryland Patients Will Have Secure Access to Their Health Data Starting With COVID-19 Test Results

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CPSI--Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) family of companies and a provider of comprehensive patient engagement tools, announced today that the Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients (CRISP), Maryland's statewide health information exchange, has selected Get Real Health’s patient engagement platform to help improve secure access to COVID-19 test results for patients in Maryland.

The first phase of the project will be rolled out across the state of Maryland and is expected to be available in November 2020. Included in the first phase is the proven Get Real Health patient engagement platform that will enable patients to access their COVID-19 test results quickly and easily in a secure environment. Available in both a web-based portal and native mobile application, individuals will have access to their COVID-19 test results anytime, anywhere for added efficiency and convenience.

This patient engagement solution will seamlessly integrate with the Health Information Exchange (HIE) currently in place as part of the CRISP suite of tools, facilitating the secure exchange of data from disparate providers and organizations throughout the region.

“These are unprecedented times related to protecting public health in our community due to COVID-19, and we are honored to work with the official health exchange for the state of Maryland,” said Robin Wiener, president of Get Real Health. “Helping to ease the stress of COVID-19 testing and playing a role in improving the health and safety of our fellow citizens is personal to us. As a Maryland company, we have benefited from the support of many state and local organizations over the years. Being a part of this project brings our mission full circle.”

“It is critical that patients have their COVID-19 test results as quickly as possible,” said Craig Behm, Maryland executive director of CRISP. “Although most patients will receive information directly from their physicians, those going to walk-up testing sites may need results through CRISP instead. Get Real Health’s focus on access and interoperability make them great partners in this endeavor.”

“The importance of patient involvement and empowerment in managing their care is more important than ever as we manage through this pandemic,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “We look forward to the benefits and impact that the Get Real Health patient engagement platform will have in Maryland and other states for years to come.”

About Get Real Health

Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI family of companies, combines a world of new information from patients, devices and apps with existing clinical data to help individuals and healthcare professionals engage and empower each other. By giving providers and patients the information and tools that they need to work together, we help our customers meet their ever-changing patient engagement needs. Our suite of products helps deliver value-based care, improve outcomes, activate patients, and increase patient loyalty and satisfaction, all while meeting regulatory requirements. For more information, visit: www.getrealhealth.com.

About CRISP

CRISP is a regional health information exchange (HIE) serving Maryland, the District of Columbia, West Virginia, and the surrounding regions. A non-profit organization advised by a wide range of stakeholders who are responsible for healthcare throughout the region, CRISP has been formally designated as Maryland's statewide health information exchange by the Maryland Health Care Commission. Health information exchange allows clinical information to move electronically among disparate health information systems. For more information about CRISP, visit www.crisphealth.org.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of four companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC and iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com

