Chemical Insights Partners with American Industrial Hygiene Association to Present Virtual Course on Health Impact of 3D Printer Emissions

Co-presenters include Georgia Institute of Technology, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chemical Insights, an Institute of Underwriters Laboratories, is presenting a virtual program titled, “Emissions, Exposure and Health Impact on 3D Printing Processes” as part of American Industrial Hygiene Association’s (AIHA) upcoming American Industrial Hygiene Conference & Exposition.

The four-hour course takes place on Monday, June 8, from 2 to 6 p.m. ET and will provide attendees the skills, tools and references they need to evaluate exposures from 3D printers. Dr. Marilyn Black, vice president and senior technical advisor for Underwriters Laboratories, is leading the instruction alongside:

Aika Davis, Ph.D., Underwriters Laboratories Inc.;

Qian Zhang, Ph.D., Underwriters Laboratories Inc.;

Rodney Weber, Ph.D., Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech); and

Aleksandr Stefaniak, Ph.D., CIH, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

Extensive research conducted by Chemical Insights, in partnership with Georgia Tech, shows that 3D printing with fused thermoplastic filaments (FFF) emits high levels of ultrafine particles (UFPs) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that may exceed recommended exposure levels for some indoor environments.

“Our research shows that exposure to 3D printing emissions can lead to inhalation of ultrafine particles, complex mixtures of VOCs and known asthmagens,” said Dr. Black. “Information on measuring and assessing pollutant exposure levels can lead to improved safety practices and corrective action, protecting the health and safety of workers, consumers and building occupants.”

In addition to the presentation of the research, this course will provide participants the ability to:

Identify chemical and particle emission characteristics of specific 3D printers and filaments;

Understand aerosol formation processes and the use of human exposure models;

Select equipment and methodologies for measuring chemical and particle emissions;

Determine particle size distributions and models for emission rates and yields;

Calculate VOC exposure concentrations based on indoor air models;

Communicate human health and safety hazards based on regulatory requirements and guidelines; and

Learn how to mitigate risks through selection of low emitting 3D printers, proper building placement and ventilation controls.

For more information on this virtual program, please visit the registration page and follow along on Monday as Chemical Insights live tweets the event using the hashtag #AIHceEXP.

“We are thrilled to partner with AIHA, Georgia Tech and NIOSH to present this valuable information,” said Dr. Black. “We look forward to continuing education around mitigating health risks of 3D printer emissions.”

About Chemical Insights

As an Institute of Underwriters Laboratories, we deliver the scientific insight policymakers, healthcare providers, business leaders and consumers depend on to make informed environmental health decisions. Combining the best minds, rigorous scientific research and a commitment for thorough and accurate results, Chemical Insights is improving the health of people and the planet.

Our work lets people around the world know what chemicals are in the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the products we interact with every day. Our research and initiatives gives them the knowledge of exactly what those chemicals are, how they may affect human health, and how to manage their impact. Our leadership role is to provide science or knowledge to implement improved practices, alternative product design, and changes that enable safer products and healthier environments.

To learn more, please visit chemicalinsights.org/.

Follow updates from Chemical Insights here:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Chem_Insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChemicalInsights/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chemicalinsights/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chemicalinsights

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzkBhjTluRUY6S2F56HycrA?view_as=subscriber

About Underwriters Laboratories

Underwriters Laboratories is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the UL public safety mission through the discovery and application of scientific knowledge. We conduct rigorous independent research and analyze safety data, convene experts worldwide to address risks, share knowledge through safety education and public outreach initiatives, and develop standards to guide safe commercialization of evolving technologies. We foster communities of safety, from grassroots initiatives for neighborhoods to summits of world leaders. Our organization employs collaborative and scientific approaches with partners and stakeholders to drive innovation and progress toward improving safety, security, and sustainability, ultimately enhancing societal well-being. To learn more, visit UL.org.

Catherine Mootz

Arketi Group for Chemical Insights

M: 702.622.2385

cmootz@arketi.com