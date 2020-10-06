BusinessWire

Chegg to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a Smarter Way to Student®, today announced that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the third quarter of 2020 which ended September 30, 2020, on Monday, October 26th, 2020, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on the same day.


To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018, or outside the U.S. 1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu.

An audio replay will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 26, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on November 2, 2020, by calling 1-844-512-2921, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-6671, with Conference ID 13711524. An audio archive of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com.

ABOUT CHEGG

Chegg is a smarter way to student. As the leading direct-to-student learning platform, we strive to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first in all our decisions. We support students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. Our services are available online, anytime and anywhere, so we can reach students when they need us most. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.


