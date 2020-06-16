BusinessWire

Chegg Announces $500 Million Securities Repurchase Program

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Chegg Announces $500 Million Securities Repurchase Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a Smarter Way to Student®, today announced its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of Chegg’s common stock and/or convertible notes, through open market purchases, block trades and/or in privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 plans, in compliance with applicable securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, volume, and nature of any repurchases will be determined by Chegg’s management, in consultation with the board’s Finance Committee, based on its evaluation of the capital needs of the business, market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other factors. The repurchase program may extend over a period of approximately eighteen months, ending on December 31, 2021. Chegg currently expects to fund the repurchase program from its existing cash balance and future cash flows from operations.


Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including Chegg’s intention to implement a program to purchase up to $500 million of Chegg’s common stock and/or convertible notes; the expected timing, volume and nature of such securities repurchase program; the duration of the program; and the expected source of funding. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These include, among others, the market price of Chegg’s common stock prevailing from time to time, the amount of Chegg's cash commitments, the nature of other acquisition or investment opportunities presented to Chegg from time to time, Chegg’s cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors identified in Chegg’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarterly Period Ended March 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2020. Additional information will also be set forth in Chegg’s future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Chegg is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Chegg

Chegg is a Smarter Way to Student. As the leading direct-to-student learning platform, we strive to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first in all our decisions. We support students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. Our services are available online, anytime and anywhere, so we can reach students when they need us most. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact
Tracey Ford
ir@chegg.com

Media Contact
Heather Hatlo Porter
Press@chegg.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

ARC Reports 2019 Travel Agencies Sales Running Nearly 3% Ahead of Last Year

Posted on Author Business Wire

YTD Sales Total $84.4 Billion as Passenger Trips Increase 2%
ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agencies–Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) announced today that U.S.-based travel agency sales for the first ten months of 2019 are trending 2.82% ahead of th…
BusinessWire

Earth Networks Releases 2019 Lightning Report

Posted on Author Business Wire

Over 112 million strikes detected in the United States during the year by the company’s Total Lightning Network
GERMANTOWN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#lightning–Earth Networks, operators of the world’s largest lightning detection network, has released it…
BusinessWire

Butcher Named CFO of Alaska Communications

Posted on Author Business Wire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) has named Laurie Butcher chief financial officer. Butcher, who joined Alaska Communications in 1997, has served as senior vice president of finance since October 2015 and principa…