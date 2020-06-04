Chegg Acquires Mathway to Expand Its Math Offerings Globally

Chegg adds a premier global math solver to its portfolio of world-class direct-to-student learning support

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a Smarter Way to Student®, today announced it has acquired the popular math solver Mathway. Mathway has subscribers in approximately 100 countries and has been localized in 13 languages.

“Math proficiency is a foundational and critical pillar of learning around the world,” said Nathan Schultz, President of Learning Services at Chegg. “The modern student understands that the mastery of math is more important than ever, and Mathway has built an incredible product that students love. Bringing Mathway into the Chegg family will bring additional subject coverage, languages, and international reach, significantly expanding our TAM,” Schultz added.

Math deficiency is a large-scale issue that is pervasive in both education and workforce preparedness. In the latest OECD rankings, the US ranked 37th of developed countries in terms of math proficiency1.

Founded in 2002 by middle school friends Frank Balcavage and Jake Kuehner, Mathway has become one of the highest rated education mobile apps2. Mathway teaches students with an easy-to-use solver that can be accessed through optical character recognition and offers step‑by‑step instruction to teach both simple and complex mathematics.

“In Mathway we set out to build a math solver that could work directly with a range of students to help them master all forms of math, and meet them at their level,” said Balcavage. “Chegg shares our direct‑to‑the‑student, always available, step‑by‑step instruction model. By joining them we believe we will quickly be able to scale to help millions of students at a time when math is increasingly important,” Kuehner added.

Mathway offers a vast range of subject areas with 400+ different topics including pre-algebra, algebra, trigonometry, pre-calculus, calculus, and linear algebra, and related disciplines. In 2019, Mathway solved over 1.3 billion problems for learners.

Mathway is used across the academic spectrum for both learning and instruction; approximately half of its users are in high school, while 1 in 10 are teachers, professors or parents. Mathway’s ‘Ask an Expert - Live’ feature allows those still struggling with a concept to get immediate support.

Chegg acquired Mathway for approximately $100 million in an all-cash transaction. There are potential additional payments of up to $15 million payable in cash over the next three years that remain subject to performance and other contingencies.

Mathway's 2019 unaudited net revenue was approximately $13 million. Chegg expects the Q2 2020 revenue contribution of Mathway, after the effect of the fair-value adjustment through purchase accounting to deferred revenue, to be approximately $0.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $0.5 million.

For more information about the use of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, see the below section of the press release titled "Use of Non-GAAP Measures."

1 http://www.oecd.org/pisa/PISA%202018%20Insights%20and%20Interpretations%20FINAL%20PDF.pdf

2 IOS Appstore, 4.9/5 rating

