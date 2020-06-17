Chef Announces its 2020 Partner Awards Winners

Leading Global Partners Recognized Through Chef’s Partner Awards

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#devops--Chef, the leader in DevSecOps, today unveiled its Chef Partner Awards winners, recognizing the performance of its top partners for 2020. These awards recognize its international and national partners that have helped Chef and their mutual customers be successful using Chef’s offerings.

Announced on June 2 at Chef’s annual user conference, ChefConf, the Chef Partner Awards recognize partners who have built strong and meaningful relationships with both Chef and its mutual customers. Chef’s partners provide an opportunity to offer Chef’s solutions in specific locations, specialized industry verticals, and customized deployments. Through submissions and internal Chef nominations, the Chef Partner award winners are recognized by their customers, peers and industry leaders as some of the premier companies in the DevOps space.

Announced in February 2020, The Chef Partner Program (CPP) includes three tiers of partners — Principal, Senior and Junior — with the highest benefits and incentives applied to those who drive the strongest results for themselves and their mutual enterprise customers using Chef Enterprise Automation Stack. Partners in each of the CPP tiers have the tools, training, and incentives they need to engage existing and prospective customers to achieve success in using the full Chef Enterprise Automation Stack to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

The 2020 Chef-Partner Awards included:

Partner of the Year

Winner: Indellient

Honorable Mention: Relevance Lab

Rising Star

Winner: Climb Channel Solutions

Honorable Mention: eBusiness-design

Financial Services Partner of the Year

Winner: tecRacer

Honorable Mention: Orasi

Public Sector Partner of the Year

Winner: ImmixGroup

Honorable Mention: Carahsoft

“It is a privilege for Chef to work with the best reseller and system integrator partners in the IT industry,” said Vikram Ghosh, vice president of business development for Chef. “As DevSecOps processes have become more widely embraced by IT organizations, there are now several system integrators and value-added resellers starting to build focused DevOps practices, supported by Chef and they require an organization like Chef that are native to DevSecOps. Our 2020 Partner Award winners have demonstrated proven expertise within their respective customers. Our robust partner ecosystem helps fuel our overall customer success and we are proud to have the opportunity to acknowledge this year’s award recipients.”

“The Indellient team has been executing tremendously on the goal of enabling our customers to fully benefit from the technology and patterns that are used to deploy and manage their applications at scale through our partnership with Chef,” said Damith Karunaratne, vice president of DevOps for Indellient. “We are honored that Chef has recognized our efforts in choosing Indellient as its Partner of the Year, and we plan to spend the second half of the year and beyond delivering a consistent and superior experience to help our customers continue reaching their full digital transformation potential.”

