Cheesecake Factory Delivering Free Slices With Doordash

Cheesecake Factory, the national restaurant chain with 201 restaurants, is giving away 40,000 free slices of its famous cheesecake on Wednesday only via Doordash.

Last year, Cheesecake Factory gave away 10,000 slices with delivery and quickly sold out. This year, they are offering four times as many slices to customers thru Doordash, its national delivery partner.

The freebie is only available through the DoorDash app and website. Enter the code FREESLICE to get the deal.

Doordash is expecting huge demand for the promotion and is giving its independent drivers — known as Dashers — additional bonuses for working most of Wednesday.

The promotion starts at 11:30 a.m. local time while supplies last.