Checkmarx Named a 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Application Security Testing

NEW YORK & RAMAT GAN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Checkmarx, the global leader in software security solutions for DevOps, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for the third consecutive year.

According to the report, “Modern application design and the continued adoption of DevSecOps are expanding the scope of the AST market. Security and risk management leaders will need to meet tighter deadlines and test more complex applications by seamlessly integrating and automating AST in the software delivery life cycle.”1

Checkmarx delivers the industry’s most comprehensive software security solution that seamlessly integrates static application security testing (SAST), interactive application security testing (IAST), software composition analysis (SCA), and developer application security awareness and training into DevSecOps. The solution is available on-premises, in the cloud, or for hybrid environments.

“We’re committed to leading the industry with innovative solutions that make security excellence intrinsic to software development,” said Emmanuel Benzaquen, CEO, Checkmarx. “Checkmarx is laser-focused on helping our customers move to automated security scanning as part of the DevOps process so they can improve the security and quality of their software without slowing down the overall development process. We believe our position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testament to the value we bring to our customers, and we’re thrilled to receive this recognition for a third straight year.”

Checkmarx has also received customer recognition. Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews from enterprise IT professionals. As of May 1, 2020, Checkmarx customer reviews include the following:

“Checkmarx CxSAST has allowed us to embed security gating much further left in our build processes, which has allowed our development teams to deliver applications much quicker to the business.” – Security Analyst, Finance Industry [read full review]

“If your company’s developer workforce is not used to incorporating security standards into their builds, the Checkmarx stack of tools will do wonders for you in terms of integrating into your existing pipelines and providing the education via Codebashing that your developers will need.” – Application System Analyst, Finance Industry [read full review]

“The Checkmarx products are invaluable to our organization. They are a key element of our AppSec strategy and implementation.” – Senior Security Architect, Communications Industry [read full review]

“CxSAST scanning is a great product. We have deployed it on-premise. Coupled with Codebashing that provides secure coding training to developers, the platform provides a complete solution for organizations of any size.” – Senior Security Architect, Finance Industry [read full review]

Download a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing here: https://info.checkmarx.com/gartner-mq-2020

1 – Gartner, 2020 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, Mark Horvath, Dionisio Zumerle, Dale Gardner, 29 April 2020

