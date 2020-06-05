BusinessWire

Change Healthcare to Present at Goldman Sachs 2020 Global Healthcare Conference

Posted on

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading independent healthcare technology company, announced today that it will host a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2020 Global Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually from Tuesday, June 9 to Friday, June 12, 2020.


The fireside chat will be held on June 11, at 9:40 a.m. EDT. A simultaneous live webcast will also be available. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available afterward via the Company's website at www.changehealthcare.com, under the “Investors” section.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company that provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. We are a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

CHNG-IR


Contacts

Evan Smith, CFA
Investor Relations
404-338-2225
Evan.Smith@changehealthcare.com

Business Wire

