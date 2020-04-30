CFRA Launches New “Research-as-a-Service” (RaaS) API Solution Enabling Dynamic Research Experiences for Financial Advisors and Clients

CFRA’s New “Research-as-a-Service” offering has been named to the prestigious WealthTech100 for 2020, recognizing the pioneering companies transforming the global investment and banking industries

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CFRA, one of the world’s largest providers of independent investment research, today announced the launch of a new Research-as-a-Service (RaaS) API solution which allows for the seamless integration of CFRA’s industry-leading research and data into client portals.

“ Leveraging a best-in-class research provider can be a true differentiator when the content is integrated into user workflows, platforms and advisory solutions. Our clients have asked for access to atomized research content previously locked in a PDF to better serve their clients through a flexible, service-based approach.” said Eram Schlegel, Chief Technology & Product Officer at CFRA. “ With our new APIs, advisory firms can build innovative personalized user experiences for web and mobile applications, customized proposal generation, and tailored monthly reports for their advisors and clients. Our award-winning technology is designed to deliver easy access to the CFRA research offerings that best suit their specific needs,” added Schlegel.

Though CFRA’s API offering is new, it has already been honored with a prestigious award. The technology was among the solutions named to the WealthTech100 for 2020, made up of those companies that are providing transformative technology solutions for the global investment and banking industries.

CFRA’s API is the result of an 18-month strategic investment in a new scalable cloud-based infrastructure designed for clients that want to deliver a personalized investment research experience. Clients can use the easy-to-access API structure to bring select components of CFRA content such as STARS equity research and rankings, timely thematic research, industry and sector outlooks, investment strategy, and other content into their applications. Individual elements can be combined to create a truly bespoke experience for their clients and advisors.

This suite of tools is aimed at helping clients deliver the powerful applications that advisors and clients seek, such as an Idea Generation Hub, which highlights timely topical research that is actionable based on emerging trends; a powerful Screener, to uncover new investing ideas and risks to avoid; and personalized Research Dashboards for each advisor and client. Clients will be able to receive data and research directly in their applications or databases as it is published by CFRA’s globally respected team of analysts.

“ By providing a completely dynamic Research-as-a Service delivery model, advisory firms can differentiate themselves and provide valuable resources to their clients, particularly in the challenging times in which we currently find ourselves,” added Schlegel. “ Advisors will be able to spend less time mining for insights to share with their clients, and more time serving their clients with valuable interaction and guidance.”

For more information about CFRA, please visit www.cfraresearch.com.

ABOUT CFRA

CFRA is one of the world’s largest providers of independent investment research, analytics and data. Through a differentiated methodology blending forensic accounting and fundamental equity research, CFRA empowers sophisticated investment professionals, advisors and risk managers with actionable analysis and proven results.

CFRA’s global research team of 75 analysts critically evaluates industries, funds and companies of interest to help over 2,000 clients, including the world’s leading institutional investors, wealth advisors, corporations, academics and governments, to make sound investment and business decisions.

Founded in 1994, CFRA is privately held with offices in or near New York, London, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Charlottesville, Denver, and Washington, D.C. In October 2016, CFRA acquired and has since fully integrated the Equity and Fund Research business from S&P Global.

CFRA Press Inquiries

One New York Plaza, 34th Floor

New York, N.Y. 10004

press@cfraresearch.com

or

Chris Sullivan

MacMillan Communications c/o CFRA

chris@macmillancom.com

(212) 473-4442