CFI Supports Dental Industry During COVID-19, Offers Educational Webinars and Free Trial of Industry-Leading Accounts Receivable Solution

Healthcare fintech leader waives $1,000 enrollment fee and defers software licensing fees until July 1

GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comprehensive Finance, Inc. (CFI), a fast-growing financial technology company offering payment solutions for dental and healthcare providers, today announced a series of educational webinars and a chance for dental providers to adopt its accounts receivable (AR) solution, Abella™, with no enrollment fee and deferred licensing fees until July 1, 2020.

CFI Founder Dr. Bruce Baird will offer the following free webinars through Productive Dentist Academy to provide dental practice owners with the tools needed to overcome the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic. To register, click here.

Monday, March 30, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 10 am.

“We are in an unprecedented time with the COVID-19 pandemic where elective medical providers, particularly dental practices, are being forced to delay accepting new patients and conducting appointments, which is ultimately hurting their businesses and cash flow,” said Michael D. Brown, CEO of CFI. “CFI is here to help dentists during this time of economic uncertainty and to better prepare for the future by providing educational webinars and a solution to collect outstanding payments, without burdening them with an additional outside cost. With Abella, dental practices can advance operational efficiencies, significantly improve payment rates and enhance the patient payment experience virtually.”

Ordinarily, dental practices pay a one-time $1,000 enrollment and integration fee per location, as well as $299 per month, per location software licensing fees for Abella. For the next three months, practices can participate in a free trial that waives the enrollment fee and defers the licensing fees until July 1, 2020. There are also no contractual obligations to continue beyond the trial.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review’s CFO Report, 88 percent of patients want an easier, faster way to pay their bills. Abella eliminates the need for paper statements or follow-up phone calls as the software allows patients to select payment options that work with their current financial situation, such as monthly payments and AutoPay conveniences. The platform also allows dental providers to automate the entire invoicing process and gain key insights and analytics in their AR operations.

Dentists across the nation typically experience significant returns on investment within the first 60 days of implementation as patients receive friendly text message or email reminders and can pay their bills with a few simple clicks. For example, since adopting Abella, one of the nation’s largest DSOs experienced a 30 percent increase in AR collected, a 60 percent decrease in cost to collect and a 72 percent decrease in days sales outstanding.

To take advantage of this opportunity, dental providers simply need to send an email to info@AbellaAR.com with their practice name and contact information. CFI will send a full electronic enrollment order form to start the integration process and training.

CFI was recently named to Healthcare Tech Outlook’s annual list of the top 10 cloud-based solutions for healthcare providers. For more information about CFI and its offerings, visit www.cfico.com.

ABOUT CFI

Comprehensive Finance, Inc. (CFI) is a financial technology company offering payment solutions for dentists and other healthcare providers including plastic surgeons, ophthalmologists, audiologists and other specialists. CFI offers customized payment plans for all through its Compassionate Finance™ brand, increasing the likelihood of payment while also empowering providers to focus on care. CFI’s Abella™ solution harnesses mobile technology to remove the costly burden of collecting receivables through a unique and adaptable cloud-based platform offering patients a wide variety of tailored payment arrangements. CFI is built on a core belief that simplifying the payment process helps all patients get access to the high-quality care they deserve. CFI’s human approach to patient payments has established the company among the fastest-growing patient financing solutions providers in the industry. For more information, visit cfico.com.

