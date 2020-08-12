CFI Lands on Inc. 5000 List for the Second Consecutive Year

GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CFI™, a fast-growing fintech company offering flexible financial solutions for healthcare providers, today announced its listing as No. 3141 on Inc. Magazine’s 39th annual ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, the Inc. 5000.

“It is an honor to be recognized as one of the country’s fastest-growing independent companies for the second straight year,” said Michael D. Brown, CEO of CFI. “While we, like most, have experienced our own unique challenges in 2020, we continue to build on the unprecedented growth we experienced in 2019 with our revenue cycle management solutions being implemented by healthcare providers across the country.”

In 2019, CFI was ranked no. 4403 on the Inc. 5000 list. Building off of that success, CFI expanded its business lines from one to three, launching Abella, a leading accounts receivable program that eliminates the need for paper statements through an automated software program, and a white label version of its Compassionate Finance line, which allows healthcare providers to address affordability concerns and enhance the patient experience.

This recognition comes on the heels of CFI’s recent widespread adoption that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which it nearly doubled its customer base. In response to the healthcare crisis, CFI offered free trials of its Abella and Compassionate Finance solutions to help small business owners and non-essential healthcare professionals generate revenue while the economy experienced turbulence due to closures. By more easily collecting “uncollectible” patient payments, providers across the nation experienced significant returns on investment since adopting one or both solutions.

In addition to being unveiled online, the 2020 Inc. 5000 will be featured in the September issue of Inc. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including CFI’s company listing can be found here.

ABOUT CFI

CFI a leading fintech company offering flexible financial solutions that allow healthcare providers to increase their revenue management and profitability, while better serving patients regardless of their financial situation. CFI currently serves several thousand dental and medical practices throughout the U.S. and Canada, including dentists, plastic surgeons, ophthalmologists, audiologists and other specialists. CFI offers proprietary platforms that allow practices to offer in-house financing options and utilize an automated accounts receivable solution to procuring patient payments. CFI’s human approach to revenue management has established the company among the fastest growing fintech providers in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit cfico.com.

Jennifer Powell, Pierpont Communications

jpowell@piercom.com

972-567-3937