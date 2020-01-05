CES 2020 Innovation Honoree Olive Union Launches Olive Smart Ear

Cool, affordable, wireless earbud amplifies hearing without stigma

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olive Union — named a CES® 2020 Innovation Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® for outstanding design and engineering — is launching the Olive Smart Ear hearing amplifier at CES® Las Vegas. Olive Union is previewing the Olive Smart Ear to media during CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay today and will also exhibit at the show at booth #44164 at Tech West, Sands Expo January 7 through January 10.

Whether you’re in a crowded restaurant struggling to hear a story or trying to enjoy your favorite show, the wireless Olive Smart Ear seamlessly improves the sound of your everyday life. When paired to your smartphone with Bluetooth, the Olive Smart Ear amplifies your phone conversations, so you don’t miss a thing. Participate more fully in your daily conversations and enjoy a crystal-clear listening experience when watching television.

There’s no need for a time-consuming fitting; simply complete a five-minute hearing test on your smartphone using Olive’s free app. It automatically optimizes audio frequencies while canceling background noise and feedback and is customized to your own hearing.

Using patented hearing amplification technology for clear and balanced sound, Olive Smart Ear’s pre-set modes instantly adjust to various listening environments. The rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of talk time and up to 10 days of standby time and recharges in a sleek, portable charging case.

Inspired by his own uncle’s experience with hearing impairment, Olive Union Founder and CEO Owen Song designed the Smart Ear to avoid the embarrassment that’s associated with wearing conventional hearing aids. As a result, the Olive Smart Ear is surprisingly elegant, functional and comfortable. Song also made the product affordable and accessible — so there’s no astronomical markup typical of traditional hearing amplifiers.

“We’re removing barriers for people to improve their hearing, one ear at a time,” says Song. “With the Olive Smart Ear, we’ve combined cutting-edge technology, modern design, an intuitive user experience and an affordable price. We want people to wear these proudly, the way many already improve their sight with fashionable eyeglasses.”

The Olive Smart Ear will be available in white or black for $249 for a single earbud with portable charging case.

About Olive Union

Founded by CEO Owen Song, Olive Union’s mission is to remove the stigma associated with impaired hearing with well-designed, functional, affordable wearables. Olive Union launched its first product in January 2020, the Olive Smart Ear, an affordable, wireless, single-ear hearing amplifier. Learn more at Olive.store. Olive Union – Don’t miss a thing.

