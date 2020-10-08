BusinessWire

Certara Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Certara Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certara, Inc., a global leader in biosimulation software and technology, today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of the company’s common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.


This news release is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.


Contacts

Certara Contact:
Jieun Choe
Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer
jieun.choe@certara.com

Media Contacts:
Daniel Yunger / Anntal Silver
Kekst CNC
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com / anntal.silver@kekstcnc.com

Elizabeth Tang, Ph.D.
Finn Partners
elizabeth.tang@finnpartners.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Global Blue Completes Business Combination With Far Point Acquisition Corporation

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK & ZURICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Blue Group AG, a leading provider of Tax Free Shopping and payment solutions, today announced that it has completed its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Far Point Acquisition Corporation …
BusinessWire

Building and Industrial Automation Industry Focus Launched by Ethernet Alliance

Posted on Author Business Wire

With Single-Pair Ethernet (SPE) creating opportunities for Operational Technology (OT) network innovation, Ethernet Alliance seeks to tap into building- and industrial-automation expertise
BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EA_SPE–The Ethernet Allian…
BusinessWire

ASGN Acquires Blackstone Federal

Posted on Author Business Wire

Acquisition Deepens Differentiated Transformation, Engineering, and Creative Solutions for Federal Government Clients
CALABASAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in …