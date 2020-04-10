Ceros Offers Free Access to Experiential Content Creation Platform for Organizations Carrying Out Critical COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Experiential content marketing leader empowers key organizations to communicate their efforts effectively in a more human and engaging way

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ceros, an experiential content creation platform, today announced Ceros Gives, a new initiative to support organizations in the fight against COVID-19. Ceros Gives supports organizations carrying out critical COVID-19 relief efforts during this time through free access to the Ceros platform and ecosystem.

The Ceros platform allows organizations to develop compelling and easily consumable digital content in real-time to keep their audience up-to-date on their latest efforts in the fight against COVID-19. Ceros’ highly creative yet easy-to-use platform empowers organizations to have complete control of their message — without relying on traditional coding or web development. Using experiential content, organizations can break down and deliver complex information in a more consumable and compelling way.

“As the anxiety at Ceros was easing and the new normal was emerging, we started to realize that we are all truly in this together, and all have a role to play in the fight against this sweeping pandemic,” said Ceros CEO and Founder Simon Berg. “Honestly, we just felt obligated to help any way we could. Through the Ceros Gives initiative, we are able to help organizations communicate critical messages rapidly, efficiently and in a more human and empathetic way.”

Ceros Gives is meant to enable organizations fighting to stop the spread of the disease, care for the sick, or launch initiatives that support relief efforts for impacted communities. Any organization looking to use Ceros for these purposes should apply.

For more information and to apply for Ceros Gives, please visit https://www.ceros.com/ceros-gives/.

