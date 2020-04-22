Ceridian Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Presenting at an Upcoming Investor Conference

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management software company, announced today the date for the release of its first quarter 2020 earnings and its presentation at an upcoming investor conference.

First Quarter 2020 Earnings

Ceridian will release first quarter 2020 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Ceridian’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ceridian.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 833-979-2698 (USA) or 236-714-2174 (International) and entering the conference ID: 9977303. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Ceridian’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Conference

David Ossip, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Virtual Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at approximately 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Ceridian’s Investor Relations website.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality.

