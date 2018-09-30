Ceribell Lands $35 Million for EEG System

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ceribell, Inc. has completed a $35 million Series B financing led by new investors Optimas Capital Partners Fund and The Rise Fund with participation by UCB and LivaNova.

Ceribell is focused on making EEG (Electroencephalogram) widely available, more efficient, and more cost-effective to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients at risk for seizures. The Ceribell EEG System received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2017 and is commercially available in the United States.

“We are extremely pleased to have such a strong and diverse syndicate with leaders from pharma, medical device, and best-in-class healthcare investors,” said Jane Chao, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Ceribell.

The financing provides Ceribell with capital to expand the commercialization of its innovative Rapid Response EEG system. The Ceribell technology platform is designed to address the need for faster diagnosis of patients with suspicion of seizure to enable clinicians to make appropriate treatment decisions. Due to limitations with current EEG systems which can take hours to days, clinicians are expected to treat patients with a lack of information which leads to both overtreatment and undertreatment. This is costly to the healthcare system and puts patients at risk for long-term brain damage or even death.

“Ceribell is transforming how we monitor and diagnose seizures in ICU and ED patients that are at highest risk for poor outcomes. Early and accurate treatment of seizure patients is critical for patients’ outcomes, and Ceribell provides the tools to enable early and accurate diagnosis. We believe that Ceribell’s groundbreaking innovations will not only save more lives, but also significantly improve the quality of life for patients,” said Yongzhi Jiang, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Optimas.

The Ceribell EEG System consists of a disposable headband and a mobile recorder that acquires and transmits data to a HIPAA compliant cloud portal for a specialist to review the patient’s EEG from anywhere. The system can be set up in minutes by any healthcare provider and allows for bedside triage by the treating physician by using the proprietary Brain Stethoscope feature which converts EEG signals to sound.

“Ceribell’s unique approach combining user-centric design, AI data analytics, and digital health has the potential to revolutionize how clinicians monitor for seizures and minimize the time from seizure onset to treatment. This platform can not only have a significant positive impact on the health and treatment of patients in the United States, but also more broadly across the world where EEG and trained neurologists are not available,” added Heath Lukatch, Partner at TPG.