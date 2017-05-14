CEO Jack Dorsey Buys 574,002 Shares in Twitter

Jack Dorsey, CEO and a co-founder of Twitter, has purchased 574,002 shares of stock in his own company at the end of April.

Dorsey purchased the shares on April 28 at $16.62 each. He has already earned a profit of nearly $1 million since shares in Twitter closed Friday at $18.61 each.

Dorsey hasn’t earned a salary from Twitter since taking over as CEO in 2015. He does have 17,468,426 shares or 2.39% in the company according to the latest proxy filing in April. His stake is worth $325 million based on Friday’s closing price. He is also the CEO and founder of Square.