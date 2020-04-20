Century Park Capital Partners Builds Cloud IT Services Platform, Combines Accelalpha and Prolog Partners

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Century Park Capital Partners (“Century Park”) is pleased to announce it has completed a majority recapitalization of Accelalpha, a business and IT consulting services firm, in partnership with founder and CEO, Nat Ganesh, and the Accelalpha management team. Century Park also subsequently invested in Prolog Partners, an experienced logistics IT consulting services firm, completing a merger between the two companies.

Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Accelalpha is a premier business and IT consulting services firm focused on providing end-to-end enterprise solution implementation and managed services. Accelalpha supports Fortune 500 and middle market companies across a broad range of industry verticals and is an Oracle Gold Partner and Oracle Certified Cloud Excellence Implementer. The Company provides expertise in key cloud-based supply chain and logistics applications such as global trade management, transportation management, warehouse management, configure price quote, and enterprise resource planning. Accelalpha was founded by Mr. Ganesh, a 20+ year veteran in the enterprise software market. He will continue to serve as CEO of the Company and maintains a significant ownership stake in the combined entity.

Located in Atlanta, Georgia, Prolog Partners is a leading implementer of Oracle cloud warehouse management, transportation management, and global trade management software solutions. The Prolog team possesses deep Oracle application knowledge and logistics business process expertise.

Mr. Ganesh commented, “I wanted to work with a private equity firm that shared our commitment to customers, partners, and employees, so I strategically selected Century Park, whose values and vision for growth align with our own. Combining with Prolog was the first step in our acquisition growth plan, which enables us to be the ‘go-to’ partner for Oracle cloud logistics deployments, irrespective of the level of complexity.”

“Accelalpha and Prolog bring innovative and experienced management teams to the partnership with a sterling reputation for delivering outstanding customer service,” added Marty Sarafa, Managing Partner with Century Park. “We are exceedingly impressed with the business and service delivery model that Nat Ganesh and his team have created. The Company’s focus on building cost-effective solutions that enable customers to realize an accelerated time-to-value for their investment, along with being recognized as a trustworthy and reliable Oracle partner, serves as a force-multiplier in expanding market opportunities.”

Both of Prolog’s founding partners, Alfonso Ibanez and Harrison Hudgins, will remain on board and maintain a significant equity stake in the merged entity. “Merging Prolog Partners with Accelalpha provides exceptional growth opportunities across the globe and deepens our commitment to service excellence to our clients,” commented Harrison Hudgins, Managing Partner. Alfonso Ibanez added, “Both Prolog and Accelalpha are focused on similar goals and are culturally compatible, with a customer-first mindset. We remain deeply committed to the core mission to deliver top-quality services and superior value to our Oracle partners and our clients.”

Century Park and Accelalpha will continue to seek add-on acquisition opportunities. “We think the Accelalpha platform offers selling founders and entrepreneurs a compelling platform to team-up with, particularly in this time of uncertainty and change,” noted Tony Trevino, Principal with Century Park. “We will be looking to leverage the Company’s scale, strong balance sheet, and infrastructure and look to partner with service providers that offer complementary solutions, geographic expansion, and highly effective talent, as demonstrated by our recent investment in Prolog Partners.”

Cadence Bank, Graycliff Partners, and ORIX Private Equity Solutions provided financing for the transaction. Winston & Strawn LLP and Crowe LLP advised Century Park. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Accelalpha:

Founded in 2009, Accelalpha is a premier business and IT consulting services firm providing services across a breadth of industries. The Company primarily focuses on providing end-to-end enterprise solution implementation services and is recognized for their rigorous, results-oriented approach in development of solutions that deliver tangible results in a short time frame. Accelalpha’s breadth of consulting expertise includes project management, business process re-engineering, solutions architecture, applications implementation, technology development, managed services and systems administration. For more information on Accelalpha, please visit www.accelalpha.com.

About Prolog Partners:

Since its establishment in 2017, Prolog Partners has become a recognized expert in delivering Oracle Logistics cloud solutions. The Company has developed a strong bench of talent across several practice areas, including solutions design, systems integration, business process design, change management best practices and managed services support. The Company has a global footprint, with clients located across the Americas, South Africa, Australia, India, and China. For more information on Prolog, please visit www.prologpartners.com.

About Century Park Capital Partners:

Century Park Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity group established in 2000 that invests in family businesses, owner-operated firms and corporate divestitures with the purpose of accelerating growth and transforming these companies into leading industry players. We specialize in acquiring strategically well-positioned yet under-resourced middle market companies with identifiable potential for value creation. We leverage the domain expertise of the Century Park Executive Council to work with management to implement a value creation blueprint for our portfolio companies. We further support our investments with proven operational and best practice initiatives, led by our Operating Team, including buy-and-build acquisition integration programs and infrastructure additions. For more information on Century Park, please visit www.centuryparkcapital.com.

