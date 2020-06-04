Celera Motion Announces Additions to Zettlex Ultra IncOder Series

New smaller sizes and mounting formats

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CeleraMotion--Celera Motion, a business unit of Novanta Corporation, announces the expansion of its Zettlex Ultra IncOder™ series of inductive angle encoders with the introduction of the new Mini Ultra range and, continued growth of the Midi Ultra. Zettlex encoders use a unique, inductive technology that employs the use of printed circuit boards (PCBs). These encoders are non-contact devices which allow precision measurement of angle or angular speed in harsh environments where traditional capacitive and magnetic devices can be unreliable. Each Zettlex Ultra IncOder unit is pre-calibrated and offers up to 19 arc-seconds accuracy depending on size.

The new Mini Ultra IncOder™ has been created, offering two smaller diameters - sizes 37mm and 58mm. These compact and lightweight products are particularly suited to mobile robotics applications, such as unmanned ground vehicles, which have strict size and weight requirements.

Included in the Ultra IncOder series, the Midi Ultra range has expanded to include several new mounting formats as well as a new duplex option for electrical redundancy which is often a requirement in safety critical applications – notably, surgical robotics.

Josef de Pfeiffer, Head of Commercial, Zettlex, comments: “We have seen high demand for Ultra IncOder series since we launched the product line in June 2019 – particularly in the SATCOM, Surveillance and UAV markets. The Ultra IncOder series brings unique capabilities to complex systems and devices that keep critical functions running, enabling customers to discover new levels of efficiency while creating competitive differentiation.”

Key features provide the industry’s most advanced angular measurement capabilities:

High accuracy & resolution

Stability irrespective of environmental conditions

Measurement performance largely independent of installation tolerances

Insensitivity to foreign matter

Compact size

Lightweight

Ability to sense over a wide range of geometries

No need for bearings, bushes, or seals

Can also be used to measure weight, vibration, strain, shock, tilt, pressure and even temperature (by expansion)

No service or maintenance needed, they are ‘fit and forget’ devices

Ultra IncOders combine with Ingenia drives and Applimotion motors for an optimal system solution. The form factor is ideal for integration with Omni Plus frameless motors. Ultra connects seamlessly to Summit Series drives via a high speed BiSS-C interface.

Further details can be found here and small quantities can be purchased from our online shop here.

About Celera Motion

Celera Motion, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a market leading provider of motion control components and subsystems for OEMs serving a variety of medical and advanced industrial markets. Celera Motion offers precision encoders, motors, and customized mechatronic solutions that help customers solve challenging motion control problems. For more information, visit www.celeramotion.com

About Novanta

Novanta is a trusted technology partner to OEMs in the medical and advanced industrial technology markets, with deep proprietary expertise in photonics, vision and precision motion technologies. For more information, visit www.novanta.com.

