BusinessWire

Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases

DALLAS & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CE #Celanese--Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, will increase list and off-list selling prices for the following acetyl intermediates products. The price increases below are for orders shipped and will be effective immediately, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to any previously announced increases.


Product

China

(RMB/MT)

Acetic Acid

¥350

Vinyl Acetate

Monomer

¥350

Acetic

Anhydride

¥400

Vinyl-based

Emulsions

(i.e. VAE & PVAc)

¥200

 

About Celanese
Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2019 net sales of $6.3 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations
Abe Paul
+1 972 443 4432
abraham.paul@celanese.com

Media Relations – Global
W. Travis Jacobsen
+1 972 443 3750
william.jacobsen@celanese.com

Media Relations Europe (Germany)
Petra Czugler
+49 174 762 8784
petra.czugler@celanese.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Amazon and Leading Technology Companies Announce the Voice Interoperability Initiative

Posted on Author Business Wire

Amazon, Baidu, BMW, Cerence, ecobee, Microsoft, Orange, Salesforce, SFR, Sonos, Spotify, Sound United, Tencent, Verizon and more to promote customer choice by supporting multiple, interoperable voice services on a single device

With multiple, simult…
BusinessWire

Aible Unveils New Tableau Extension for Optimizing Business Impact with Business-Ready AutoML at Tableau Conference 2019

Posted on Author Business Wire

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–TABLEAU CONFERENCE 2019 – Today Aible announced the upcoming launch of its new Aible for Tableau Extension. The Aible for Tableau extension empowers viewers of Tableau to optimize business impact with AI in Ta…
BusinessWire

Evident Releases Mobile Application to Address Health Risks as Businesses Reopen

Posted on Author Business Wire

Evident Health Status streamlines workplace COVID-19 data gathering and decision making while maintaining employee privacy
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evident ID, Inc., a trusted leader in the secure and private exchange of personal information, announc…