CBTS Unites Cisco Webex with Broadworks Cloud Calling and Collaboration for Powerful Hosted UC

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBTS, a proven technology provider driving superior business outcomes, announces that its powerful Hosted Unified Communications (UC) solution powered by Cisco Broadworks is now fully integrated with the leading meeting and workstream collaboration tool Cisco Webex, combining two powerful platforms to deliver the ultimate customer experience with unified collaboration and communications.

CBTS now delivers an end-to-end mobile, office, and remote office experience that is seamlessly connected through a single application. This allows CBTS to provide its Hosted UC clients with a fully integrated infrastructure of hosted VoIP, video endpoints, unified applications, video conferencing, and work stream collaboration. This upgrade to an already well-established and reliable platform like Hosted UC only further strengthens CBTS’ position in the market to continue delivering the latest in unified communications, SD-WAN, contact center, and cloud networking solutions.

“ Building on our mutual vision to delight the small to medium business customer, Cisco is thrilled to join with CBTS to deliver Hosted UC with Cisco Webex,” said Tony Lopresti, Director Product Management, Webex. “ With fully integrated Webex technology, CBTS users will experience a modern, all-in-one collaboration tool that delivers simple, flexible communications, making their businesses more productive and more secure, with any device from anywhere.”

For an organization's users, the combination means always-on access, on any network, with any device, from anywhere, through a single app. CBTS Hosted UC and Webex gives users the security they need while working remotely with all the calling and collaboration features they're used to having in their corporate offices. At the click of a button on the Webex app, users can make and receive calls, instant message, set up audio conferences, host and attend video meetings, share screens and files, and integrate apps they use to build relationships and speed projects forward.

“ Bringing together all of these communications and collaboration capabilities – and integrating them into clients’ existing environments – is a game-changer for our clients,” said Tony King, CBTS Chief Communications Architect. “ For the first time, organizations large and small can support work-from-anywhere policies while ensuring secure, easy access, and highly productive collaboration.”

With fully integrated unified collaboration solutions like Hosted UC, IT teams can offload security and day-to-day management across their organization’s voice, networking, communications, contact center, and collaboration environment. Along with 24x7x365 support and first call resolution delivered by its Enterprise Network Operations, CBTS Hosted UC gives IT personnel the ability to support team members worldwide and provide the services and apps they need to be successful through a single provider. And with its advanced analytics, reporting, and artificial intelligence capabilities, CBTS Hosted UC allows IT teams to deliver the real-time and historical data necessary for management and executive teams to identify trends and make informed decisions faster.

“ CBTS Hosted UC clients benefit from our ability to combine the latest voice applications and custom integrations, now that we are bringing the best collaboration and meeting experiences (Cisco Webex) to an already well-established unified communications, cloud networking and telecommunications foundation,” said Greg Wheeler, CBTS Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales and Global Programs.

“ And as a Cisco Gold Partner and Innovation Service Provider of the Year, we bring the expertise that organizations need in order to thrive in an increasingly mobile and rapidly changing business climate.”

Learn how CBTS Hosted UC can take your organization to the next level.

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

Media Contact

Josh Pichler

Senior Manager of Communications and Media Relations, Cincinnati Bell

513-565-0310

E-mail: Josh.Pichler@cinbell.com