CBTS Announces Managed Database Services Solution

Managed Database Services Solution from CBTS allows IT staff to offload the burden of risk and focus on value-added initiatives.

CBTS supports and manages a wide range of Database platforms, and will customize the right solution for clients’ unique business objectives.

CBTS helps clients navigate rapidly expanding cloud-native database features and functionality.

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBTS, a leading technology provider that delivers communications, cloud, infrastructure, and ­consulting solutions to clients across North America, is pleased to announce the CBTS Managed Database Services solution.

The CBTS Managed Database Services solution ensures that mission-critical information is always available and secure, and allows organizations to offload this function so that IT resources can focus on value-added initiatives that drive business outcomes. The CBTS Managed Database Services solution also future-proofs the user’s ability to address urgent incidents, respond quickly, and efficiently resume to a normal state.

CBTS Database Administrators (DBAs) support a wide range of database platforms and will partner with organizations at any stage of their database project – starting with design and development, through migration and upgrades, and ongoing operational monitoring and management.

The CBTS Managed Database Services solution supports multiple databases including:

Microsoft SQL Server

ASW RDS, Aurora, Dynamo

Azure SQL Database, SQL Database Edge, Database for MySQL, and Database for PostgreSQL.

“ Expanding our managed services capabilities to include the most common database platforms that our customers rely on is a natural extension of our portfolio,” said Brandon Bowman, Vice President of Strategic Services. “ We have invested in a team of certified and experienced DBAs that take over the day-to-day responsibilities of monitoring and managing critical databases so staff can focus on strategic objectives.”

CBTS Managed Database Services includes the following support features:

An in-depth review of an organization’s current database environment.

Project management for smooth and secure migration from legacy to new DB platform.

Configuration management and performance tuning.

24x7 monitoring and management of the entire environment.

Backup and DR data protection services; security and patch management.

To learn more about CBTS Managed Database Services, please click on this link.

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

MEDIA:

Josh Pichler, 513-565-0310

E-mail: Josh.Pichler@cinbell.com