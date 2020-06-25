BusinessWire

CBRE Group, Inc. Promotes Chandra Dhandapani to Chief Administrative Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced that Chandra Dhandapani, its Chief Digital & Technology Officer and a member of the company’s Executive Committee, has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer.


In her new role, Ms. Dhandapani will have responsibility for the company’s Human Resources (called People), Marketing and Research organizations, along with Digital & Technology, which she has led since 2016.

“Chandra has significantly elevated our technology offering, while building a high-performing team,” said Bob Sulentic, president and chief executive officer of CBRE. “We look forward to Chandra driving similar strategic gains with our People, Marketing and Research functions.”

Prior to CBRE, Ms. Dhandapani was a senior executive at Capital One Financial for 17 years. She holds a BS degree from Stella Maris College in India, and MBA degrees from IRMA in India and the University of Texas at Arlington.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2019 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through approximately 530 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


