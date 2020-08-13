CB Insights Names LeanTaaS to 2020 Digital Health 150 List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

LeanTaaS Recognized for Achievements in Using Predictive Analytics and AI/ML To Fuel Digital Transformation in Healthcare

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--CB Insights today named LeanTaaS to its second annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.

The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from virtual care delivery and clinical trials to drug discovery and specialty care. Countries represented this year include Canada, China, Israel, France, the United Kingdom and the United States, among others.

“This year’s Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma and biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers and more,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “Last year’s Digital Health 150 winners saw numerous exits and went on to raise nearly $5 billion in investor financing after being recognized. We look forward to seeing the success of this year’s class of the best in digital health.”

“We are honored to be listed among the most innovative digital health startups in the world,” said Mohan Giridharadas, founder and CEO of LeanTaaS. “We remain committed to helping hospitals and health systems digitally transform their core operational processes using predictive analytics and AI/ML. Our work with 300+ hospitals demonstrates the tangible impact that can be delivered to patients, providers and administrators.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

LeanTaaS develops software that increases patient access to medical care and reduces the cost of healthcare delivery while improving the patient experience. The company’s iQueue platform helps hospitals and healthcare systems transform key operational processes (e.g., OR block allocation, infusion scheduling, and inpatient bed allocation) to improve the availability of constrained resources, lower costs, and reduce patient wait times. iQueue applies sophisticated algorithms to existing structured and unstructured data within hospital systems to mathematically match the demand for expensive, constrained resources — operating rooms, infusion chairs, imaging assets, inpatient beds, etc. — with supply. The iQueue suite of tools provide guidance to the front line staff, thereby helping them make smarter operational decisions in a fast-changing healthcare environment.

Quick Facts on the 2020 Digital Health 150

The 2020 Digital Health 150 startups have raised over $20 billion in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors.

The list includes 12 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation over $1 billion) focused on a diverse range of digital health solutions, including telehealth, insurance, and robotic surgical systems.

Many have formed partnerships with key industry players like the American Heart Association, Cigna, and Mount Sinai Health System.

LeanTaaS joins a list that includes Bright Health, Doctor On Demand, Genome Medical, Komodo Health, Mindstrong, Oncology Analytics and others. To see the full Digital Health 150, visit www.cbinsights.com/research/report/digital-health-startups-redefining-healthcare/.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive analytics, and machine learning to transform hospital operating room and infusion center operations. Approximately 100 health systems across the nation rely on the company’s iQueue cloud-based solutions to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on Twitter/LeanTaaS, Facebook/LeanTaaS and LinkedIn/LeanTaaS.

LeanTaaS and iQueue are trademarks of LeanTaaS. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

