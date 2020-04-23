Caspian Expands Liquidity Access by Enabling Clients to Trade on ErisX

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ErisX today announced expanded connectivity with Caspian enabling ErisX’s crypto spot and futures market to institutional users of the Caspian OEMS.

Launched in 2018, Caspian OEMS provides asset managers, brokers and trading firms a full-stack crypto trading, portfolio and risk management platform. The complete suite includes sophisticated trading algorithms, real-time and historical PNL as well as exposure tracking.

“We are thrilled to partner with Caspian and invite their global customers to trade and manage risk on ErisX,” said Chief Executive Officer of ErisX, Thomas Chippas. “Integrating their order and execution management system with our reliable and regulated capital markets workflows is another way in which we are enhancing the crypto trading and investing experience.”

“We are pleased to join forces with ErisX and believe their intermediary-friendly model provides institutions conventionality in this nascent cryptospace,” said Chris Jenkins, Managing Director of Caspian. “Offering access to ErisX in our ecosystem will only further enable traders to operate with greater efficiency and improved performance.”

ErisX currently operates a live spot market for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether and Litecoin and a regulated futures market for physically delivered Bitcoin futures. The Exchange is currently running a promotion which includes a fee holiday and eliminated account minimums through May 2020. Individuals interested in ErisX’s spot market offering can start trading here and institutions are invited to contact business.development@erisx.com.

About Caspian

Caspian OEMS is a full-stack crypto asset management platform tying together the biggest crypto exchanges and OTC desks in a single interface. The platform offers compliance, trading, algorithms, portfolio and risk management, and reporting. Led by an experienced team of developers Caspian is building an ecosystem that enables sophisticated traders to operate more efficiently and improve their performance. For more information, please visit: https://caspian.tech/

About ErisX

ErisX offers individuals and institutions a single, innovative platform to access digital asset spot and futures markets. By combining professional tools, advanced technology, sophisticated regulatory oversight, and a diverse product set, ErisX offers compliant, capital markets friendly workflows to digital market participants. Backed by some of the world’s largest trading firms and financial institutions, ErisX brings transparency and reliability to the digital asset class. ErisX, Eris Exchange, and the ErisX and Eris Exchange logos are trademarks of the Eris Exchange group of companies.

ErisX Futures are offered through Eris Exchange, LLC, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Eris Clearing, LLC, a registered Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO). The CFTC does not have regulatory oversight authority over virtual currency products including spot market trading of virtual currencies. ErisX Spot Market is not licensed, approved or registered with the CFTC and transactions on the ErisX Spot Market are not subject to CFTC rules, regulations or regulatory oversight. ErisX Spot Market may be subject to certain state licensing requirements. www.ErisX.com

