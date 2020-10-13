CasePacer Hires Ben Jones as President

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CasePacer, a leading provider of legal case management software, today announced that Ben Jones CPA, CFP®, MBA, has been named as President. Jones will lead finance as well as sales and operations efforts, leveraging his extensive experience in business and training to find opportunities to provide product value and ease of use through self-service education.

Jones began his career working for Ernst & Young, LLP while also teaching for Becker CPA Review, where he became a highly rated national instructor. Jones then took an international audit position with Tupperware, where he lived and worked in 20 countries and progressed to the position of Financial Director for the United Kingdom and Ireland. Upon returning to the U.S., Jones held several executive roles within large corporations, including VP of Sales and Operations for Becker Professional Education where he played a key role in the unprecedented growth over his seven year tenure.

Jones has been a Subject Matter Expert and Lecturer for Wiley Efficient Learning products which include the CFP®, CFA® and CPA exam review courses. He has helped thousands of students succeed in passing high stakes exams. He will utilize his extensive background as well as his expertise in delivering content to aid CasePacer prospects and clients in accelerating the growth of plaintiff, personal injury, and mass tort firms through the increased efficiency of case management software.

“Ben has an incredible background in growing businesses through sales and marketing, with a rich expertise in training and education of complex systems,” says CEO Tony Petrucciani. “With his guidance, we will aid current clients on how to get the maximum value out of our product and show prospects how our software can make their teams more efficient and their company more profitable.”

CasePacer’s legal case management software is intelligent; automating workflows, simplifying document management, and using patented tickler technology to streamline tasks and continually move cases forward. For more information, or a personalized demo, visit casepacer.com.

