Cascade and GE Appliances Are on a Mission to Help You Save Water This Holiday Season

100 families will win a new dishwasher and a year’s supply of Cascade Platinum ActionPacs - helping them tackle dirty dishes using less water, time & energy

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CascadePlatinum--This week, best-selling detergent brand Cascade and GE Appliances teamed up to launch the “Do It Every Night” sweepstakes to help people save more water, time, and energy by tackling holiday dishes with a dishwasher instead of washing them by hand.

The holidays may look different this year, but with even more time spent at home there is no doubt that families will still gather around the table — leading to a sink full of dirty dishes. Did you know that you can save 100 gallons of water a week this holiday season by running your dishwasher with Cascade Platinum every night, instead of washing all those dishes by hand? According to ENERGY STAR®, running your sink uses four gallons of water every two minutes while running the dishwasher uses less than four gallons in an entire cycle. That’s why skipping the sink and running your dishwasher with even a small load is all it takes to save water.

To encourage people to rethink the sink and consider running the dishwasher, Cascade and GE Appliances are gifting 100 households a new GE® Fingerprint Resistant Top Control with Stainless Steel Interior Dishwasher with Sanitize Cycle & Dry Boost with Hidden Controls as well as a year’s supply of Cascade Platinum ActionPacs. Through this sweepstakes alone, five million gallons of water will be saved over the average 10-year lifespan of the dishwashers!

“GE Appliances is constantly innovating to ensure that dishes are getting thoroughly cleaned and dried with every cycle,” says Cynthia Fanning, Vice President Product Management – Dishwasher. “ We’re excited to be partnering with Cascade to give 100 households cleaner dishes and the gift of time back with their families this holiday season.”

The GE Appliances ENERGY STAR®-qualified dishwasher features Dry Boost™ with Fan Assist technology that gets hard-to-dry items up to 3 times drier* than heated dry cycles along with steam and sanitization (reducing 99.999% of bacteria) — functions that, when used nightly with Cascade Platinum, loosen tough soils, eliminating the need for soaking or pre-rinsing dishes.

“ Water is a finite resource, and we can all do our part every day to help conserve it, which is why Cascade has spent decades developing ways for families to get cleaner dishes using less water,” says Martin Hettich, Senior Vice President of P&G’s North America Home Care business. “ As part of this commitment, and in the spirit of the holidays, we’re giving back to American families, and to our environment through a new project restoring water to the Lower Salt Basin in Phoenix, Arizona.”

The water restoration project in the Lower Salt Basin will be Cascade’s second project with Change the Course. Earlier this year, the brand announced a partnership in the Sacramento River Basin that when complete, will restore more than 80 million gallons of water to people and the environment – which is more than the water Cascade users in the Lower American Basin use each year running their dishwashers!

“ Reducing at home water use provides some of the easiest ways to engage individuals in water conservation,” says Val Fishman, Chief Development Officer at the Bonneville Environmental Foundation. “ Thanks to Cascade, we can now not only save more water at home, but also continue supporting healthy freshwater ecosystems across the American West. Through their partnership with Change the Course, Cascade is significantly contributing to a network of on-the-ground projects that keep water in rivers and wetlands during times of water stress.”

To learn more about the sweepstakes, official rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, and to enter to win, visit CascadeDoItEveryNight.com. Sponsor: The Procter & Gamble Distributing LLC.

*Compared to heated dry option

About Cascade

In 1953, Cascade entered the automatic dishwashing market with claims of “spotless dishes” to the four percent of households with dishwashers. The fast-moving world of household innovations was just in its beginning stages, and Cascade stayed at the forefront for the next 50 years by developing a range of automatic dishwashing products perfect for a variety of families, needs, and lifestyles. Today, with decades of experience and dishwashers in more than 60-percent of households, Cascade continues to grow, striving for immaculate dishes every time with its brilliant automatic dishwashing powders, gels, pacs, and additives.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances we make the world a better place, and our team is committed to leading in the communities where we live and work. Today, GE appliances are in 50 percent of all U.S. homes, and our business is committed to serving every family in the country. We are a purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization that believes there is always a better way. We sell products under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information, visit www.geappliances.com.

About BEF and Change the Course

Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF) is an independent 501(c)3 organization with a 21-year successful track record working with businesses across North America to advance solutions that ensure our communities, economies and ecosystems have enough clean water to flourish. BEF’s Change the Course is a first-of-its-kind initiative that brings together the public, corporations, and on-the-ground conservation organizations to raise awareness about freshwater issues, reduce water footprints, and directly support water restoration projects. Change the Course is the leading national corporate water restoration and engagement campaign. The initiative has received contributions from over 55 corporate sponsors; supported over 91 water projects across 15U.S. states and Mexico; and restored over 14 billion gallons of water. Learn more at changethecourse.us.

Elaina Novak

elainan@mbooth.com