BusinessWire

Carvana to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on October 29

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Carvana to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on October 29

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, following the close of market on Thursday, October 29, 2020. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and results.


What:

Carvana Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Time:

5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)

Live Call:

(833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://investors.carvana.com/. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 5, 2020, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10148378#.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.


Contacts

Investor Relations:
Carvana
Mike Levin
investors@carvana.com
or
Media Contact:
Carvana
Amy O’Hara
press@carvana.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Launches Virtual Music Lab

Posted on Author Business Wire

Digital platform brings music performance and education to all
FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra (FWSO) announced the launch of its virtual performance platform, the Music Lab. This unique digital platform wil…
BusinessWire

project44 Welcomes Two Industry Veterans to Fast-Track Market Expansion

Posted on Author Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–project44, the global leader in advanced visibility for shippers and logistics service providers, today announced the addition of two industry veterans to its Revenue team – David Panitz as Vice President of Global Accounts an…
BusinessWire

ResMed Announces Participation in the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Mick Farrell, chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, beginning …