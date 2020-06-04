BusinessWire

Carvana to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community and host meetings at the following virtual conferences:


William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020*, 11:40 a.m. ET

Deutsche Bank 2020 Global Auto Industry Conference
Date: Thursday, June 11, 2020

Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Wells Fargo Securities 2020 “Bricks to Clicks” Digital Conference
Date: Thursday, June 25, 2020

*A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Carvana website (https://investors.carvana.com/). An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

