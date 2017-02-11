Kelley Blue Book has named the 2017 cars with best resale value, based on projected retained value through the initial five-year ownership period.

Toyota earns top honors for Best Resale Value Brand, a designation it last received in 2014, claiming four 2017 model-year winners. Porsche captures the Best Resale Value Luxury Brand title for the first time ever with three model winners. Other notable automakers among the list of 2017 Best Resale Value Award winners in 22 different categories include General Motors with an impressive seven models taking honors for its Chevrolet and GMC brands, Honda with four model winners, and Subaru, last year’s best brand winner, with four 2017 Best Resale Value Award wins. Lexus, last year’s best luxury brand award winner, has four models winning this year’s awards and is the only other luxury brand on the list in addition to Porsche.

“Toyota and Porsche notably capture the top brand and luxury brand awards, delivering incredible resale value across their lineup of vehicles,” said Eric Ibara, director of residual values for Kelley Blue Book. “Reflective of the market overall, the majority of the Top 10 Best Resale Value vehicles this year are trucks and SUVs, with the exception of the Subaru WRX, which is further testament to the strength these segments will carry in the future.”

Kelley Blue Book’s Best Resale Value Awards are in their 15th year and are based on projections from the Kelley Blue Book Official Residual Value Guide. Kelley Blue Book Residual Values are established by experienced automotive analysts that review the output from statistical models built upon millions of transactions. Vehicles that earn the highest five-year residual values, expressed as a percentage of their original Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), are selected for these prestigious awards. Low-volume vehicles and vehicles with an MSRP of more than $60,000 are excluded from award consideration, except in the electric, luxury, sports car and high-performance categories.

2017 BEST RESALE VALUE: BRAND TOYOTA 2017 BEST RESALE VALUE: LUXURY BRAND PORSCHE 2017 BEST RESALE VALUE: BY VEHICLE CATEGORY SUBCOMPACT CAR: Honda Fit ELECTRIC VEHICLE: Chevrolet Bolt EV COMPACT CAR: Subaru Impreza SUBCOMPACT SUV/CROSSOVER: Honda HR-V SPORTY COMPACT CAR: Subaru WRX COMPACT SUV/CROSSOVER: Jeep Wrangler MID-SIZE CAR: Subaru Legacy MID-SIZE SUV/CROSSOVER: Toyota 4Runner FULL-SIZE CAR: Nissan Maxima FULL-SIZE SUV/CROSSOVER: Chevrolet Suburban ENTRY-LEVEL LUXURY CAR: Lexus RC LUXURY COMPACT SUV/CROSSOVER: Porsche Macan LUXURY CAR: Lexus GS LUXURY MID-SIZE SUV/CROSSOVER: Lexus RX HIGH-END LUXURY CAR: Porsche Panamera LUXURY FULL-SIZE SUV/CROSSOVER: Lexus LX SPORTS CAR: Porsche 718 Cayman MID-SIZE PICKUP TRUCK: Toyota Tacoma HIGH PERFORMANCE CAR: Ford Mustang Shelby FULL-SIZE PICKUP TRUCK: Chevrolet Silverado HD HYBRID/ALTERNATIVE ENERGY CAR: Honda Accord Hybrid MINIVAN: Toyota Sienna 2017 BEST RESALE VALUE: TOP 10 CARS Chevrolet Colorado Jeep Wrangler Chevrolet Silverado Subaru WRX GMC Canyon Toyota 4Runner GMC Sierra Toyota Tacoma Honda Ridgeline Toyota Tundra

(Residual values used for award calculations are based on the 2017 model-year vehicles that appear in the January/February 2017 Kelley Blue Book® Residual Value Guide. Top 10 models appear in alphabetical order).

While most car buyers today consider sticker price one of the most significant figures when choosing a new vehicle, the editors at Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com recommend shoppers consider a number they won’t find on any window sticker: the resale value. Depreciation often is the greatest expense incurred by drivers during the first five years of vehicle ownership. An average 2017 model-year vehicle only will retain about 32.9% of its original value after a five-year ownership period, meaning that a $50,000 new car today will only be worth somewhere close to $16,450 after five years. Vehicles with average or below-average resale values are generally plentiful in the marketplace and easy to find. However, certain vehicles are projected to hold their value better than others. While much of a vehicle’s resale value is based on supply and demand, as well as current and projected future market conditions, vehicles that retain their value best are typically discounted the least and tend to generate high levels of consumer interest.

“Most options and packages added to a vehicle do not necessarily increase its resale value,” said Ibara. “However, there are exceptions to the rule, such as a high-performance engine or a performance package in a sports car. Regional preferences can significantly impact the value of a vehicle as well. In the colder sections of the country, a two-wheel drive vehicle’s resale value often will not be as high as a four-wheel or all-wheel drive version of that same model. In warmer climates black (or dark-colored) cars will not have as high resale value as they could command in other regions.”