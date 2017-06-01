Carpool Karaoke to Air on Apple Music

Apple will launch an exclusive weekly video show Carpool Karaoke: The Series only for Apple Music subscribers beginning Tuesday, August 8. Based on the popular YouTube videos by late night host James Corden, the show will feature many of today’s biggest names in music, television, film, sports and pop culture buckling up and belting out their favorite songs for a road trip filled with comedy, conversation and music.
Carpool Karaoke: The Series for Apple Music will welcome a different group of superstars every Tuesday, with new episodes available exclusively to Apple Music subscribers in more than 100 countries. Celebrity pairings include Will Smith and James Corden; Miley, Noah, Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus family; Shakira and Trevor Noah; Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith; John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson; LeBron James and James Corden; and many more.