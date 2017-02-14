Carl’s Jr. Selling Breakfast Burger All Day

CARPINTERIA, CA — Carl’s Jr. is getting into all day breakfast food. The burger chain said its popular Breakfast Burger will now be available all day, every day at participating restaurants.

Since its launch in 2004, the Breakfast Burger has given Carl’s Jr. customers the best of both breakfast and lunch worlds, with a mash-up of the two packed inside one seeded bun — the iconic bacon, egg and hash brown breakfast meets the classic burger lunch, when combined with a charbroiled beef patty, American cheese and ketchup. This menu item has only been available during breakfast hours for the past 13 years, but can now be ordered all day long.

“When Carl’s Jr. created the Breakfast Burger over a decade ago, we became the first major hamburger QSR chain to put an egg on a burger and it really was the perfect marriage of a great burger and classic breakfast items. In fact, Carl’s Jr. has always sold its entire burger line during breakfast – and they make up a significant portion of all of the meals served in the morning – so it became obvious that we needed to create a true ‘breakfast burger’ for our guests,” said Brad Haley, chief marketing officer for Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s®. “While we’ve served burgers all day for a long time, serving breakfast all day is a big thing in the industry right now. So, the Carl’s Jr. way to meet that demand is to offer our classic Breakfast Burger all day long.”

The Breakfast Burger is available as a single patty burger for $4.39, a double burger patty for $5.69 and as a 100 percent Black Angus beef, 1/3-lb. Thickburger for $5.69, all of which can be ordered as a combo meal with fries and a drink starting at $6.79. Prices may vary by location.