MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CarePlus Health Plans Teams with Sharecare to Offer Members Digital Wellness and Rewards Platform
Home Depot Hiring 80,000 Employees for Spring
Home Depot, the nation’s largest home-improvement chain, plans to hire 80,000 workers for the upcoming spring season. The number is the same as the company hired last year. Opportunities are available at The Home Depot’s nearly 2,000 U.S. stores, as well as 75 distribution facilities. They include customer service and sales, lot associates, freight […]
Cyara Closes $25 Million Series A
REDWOOD CITY — Cyara Solutions Corp., a provider of a testing and monitoring platform for businesses, has secured $25 million in Series A funding in a round led by PeakSpan Capital and Greenspring Associates. Cyara has headquarters in Australia with North American office in San Francisco. The company will use the funds to scale […]
Banking CIO Outlook Names Vouched a Top KYC Solution
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vouched, a rapidly growing developer of patent-pending artificial intelligence for end-to-end identity verification and real-time fraud detection, has been named a top ten know-your-customer (KYC) solution of 2020 by Banking CIO Outlook, a leading publication for senior-level tech buyers and decision makers in financial services. “This distinction validates Vouched’s position as a cutting-edge platform […]