CareerBliss Announces Free Job Postings for All Businesses to Help Put America Back to Work

CareerBliss, the Career Community™ Features Millions of Open Jobs, and, For the First Time, is Offering Free Job Ads to help those impacted by the Coronavirus get back to work.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--CareerBliss, the leading career community™ for job seekers and employers, is helping thousands of businesses and employees facing economic injury and unemployment due to the Coronavirus.

“At CareerBliss, we want to do everything we can to help the millions of jobseekers around the nation who have been unemployed or underemployed due to the current pandemic. By offering businesses free job ads on our site, we hope to help defray the cost of finding someone for their team and hopefully create more jobs in the process. As always, our services and information are completely free for the jobseeker,” says Heidi Golledge, Co-founder, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer of CareerBliss.

The majority of states are now following stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. With shutdown orders in place for most “nonessential” businesses, many businesses and their employees are going through severe hardships.

Golledge continues, “For the first time we are waiving any fees to post a job on our site, allowing businesses to leverage our CareerBliss platform to connect with millions of talented people around the nation searching for work,” said Heidi Golledge. “We believe in doing our part and are going to be offering free jobs until the end of 2020.”

Economists claim the nation is facing the worst unemployment situation since the Great Depression, with unemployment soaring. According to the Labor Department, nearly 16.8 million unemployment claims have been filed over the last four weeks.

“Two things are clear: millions of people need jobs, and employers are eager to get back to business. We want to help them do just that,” says Golledge.

To start posting your company’s open jobs visit https://hire.careerbliss.com/small-business and enter the promo code careerblisscares. This offer is for any company who is hiring folks for their own team (not recruiters) and with a base pay or hourly (not commission only nor business opportunities).

About CareerBliss

CareerBliss is a unique online career community™ with over 8 million open jobs at CareerBliss.com. CB is designed to help everyone find happiness in the workplace. An information hub for everyone who works—employers, job seekers, and recruiters—CareerBliss offers the ability to discover what constitutes happiness, to seek out new jobs or to improve upon a current job using its Ph.D. Board of Advisors. CareerBliss offers more than 700,000 independent company reviews and salary comparisons.

For more information, visit: www.CareerBliss.com

CareerBliss

Alia Henson

Director of Communications

(316) 619-4245

Alia.Henson@CareerBliss.com