Care.com Buys Three Bay Area Companies

Care.com, a Boston-based company that runs an online marketplace for finding and managing family care, has acquired three separate Bay Area companies to enhance its product offerings: Town + Country, the premier household staffing agency in the market; Galore, a leading marketplace to book classes and after-school kids’ activities; and Trusted, an innovative on-demand caregiving app.

The purchase price of each company was not revealed.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO, said, “Our mission has always been to leverage technology to help families find the care solutions that fit their needs and to provide the best options and support for our corporate clients and care businesses. Each of these acquisitions builds on that promise, while improving our user experience and adding great talent to our team.”

Town + Country, launched in 1985 and under the leadership of Carrie and Jens Hillen since 2008, is a leading household staffing agency in the San Francisco Bay Area. It provides permanent and temporary household staffing, as well as backup care for families employed by corporate clients serviced by Care@Work, the enterprise solution of Care.com.

Ms. Marcelo said, “As demand grows for our Care@Work product offerings, particularly backup care, we are committed to ensuring that we fulfill the needs of our clients and provide them with a range of high quality care solutions for their employees. Town + Country has been our long-time agency partner for backup care in the Bay Area and we are excited to make them part of the Care.com family.”

Ms. Hillen said, “We’ve had a long and productive relationship with Care.com and have been thrilled to see the growing demand for backup care as Care@Work has expanded its client roster. Working together, we believe we can fully leverage the expertise of both companies to further accelerate growth.”

Galore was founded in 2015 by Jeff Levinsohn and Max Haines-Stiles and will soon be rebranded as Care.com Explore. The service enables parents to book an array of activities for children, including after-school classes and programs, camps and events. Through the platform parents are able to find, book and pay for activities, and service providers are able to manage availability and bookings.

“The total addressable market for after-school and weekend classes, camps, lessons and activities for children is $12.5 billion. Galore consolidates those offerings in one place saving parents time and driving business for the service providers,” commented Ms. Marcelo. “We’re excited to add this valuable service to our platform as Care.com Explore, providing ease for parents and powerful tools for businesses.”

Mr. Levinsohn said, “We know that the positive response we’ve seen to our platform in San Francisco is just the beginning. With Care.com’s brand recognition and reach, we believe that, over time, we’ll be able to serve exponentially more parents and activity providers across the country, creating great experiences for kids and enabling countless businesses to thrive.”

Trusted, founded in 2015 by Anand Iyer and Vivian Chan, is an on-demand transaction-based app that enables parents to find nannies and sitters from curated caregivers registered on the platform, primarily in the San Francisco Bay Area. Families use the app to search, message, book and pay the caregiver(s) they hire. Trusted will be rebranded under the Care.com name in the coming months.