Cardlytics to Speak at CES 2020 on How to Solve Critical Marketing Challenges with Purchase Intelligence

Executives will Present at Brand Innovators & High-Tech Retailing Events Alongside Uber, Saatva, Intuit, Facebook, & Other Top Brands

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX), a purchase intelligence platform that makes marketing more relevant and measurable, will present at CES (January 7 - 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada) on how brand marketers can navigate critical challenges—such as the growth of omnichannel shopping and generating lasting customer loyalty to drive revenue.

Key Cardlytics presentations include:

High-Tech Retailing: Ross McNab, Cardlytics’ President of U.S. Advertising, will join executives from Saatva, Facebook, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, Meijer, and Coresight Research on Wednesday, January 8, at 12:15 p.m. PST at the Las Vegas Convention Center. While traditional retail continued to face strong headwinds in 2019, many digitally native, high-growth companies expanded by opening physical locations. The panel, From Clicks to Bricks: Online Gets Physical, discusses this growing trend, and how marketers can build their own winning omnichannel strategies to drive revenue.

Brand Innovators Mega-Trends: Dani Cushion, Cardlytics’ Chief Marketing Officer, will moderate a Women in Marketing Leadership session with thought leaders from Uber, Intuit, Sutter Health, and Crane USA on Wednesday, January 8, at 11:35 a.m. PST at the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas. The panelists will share their perspectives on the most important topics in marketing today, how they build customer loyalty, and how their paths to success can help guide other women to excel as leaders.

“As customer shopping behavior evolves, marketers are relying on innovative technology solutions and data-driven insights to drive growth,” said Cardlytics’ CMO, Dani Cushion. “As the only native ad platform built within banks’ digital channels and a view into $2.8T in purchase data, Cardlytics is intimately familiar with the challenges facing brands today. We look forward to sharing purchase-based insights to help CES attendees achieve their 2020 goals.”

For more information on how to meet with Cardlytics executives at CES, visit the Cardlytics blog.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) uses purchase intelligence to make marketing more relevant and measurable. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Media: Alex Wittner - (646) 277-1218; CardlyticsPR@icrinc.com