Carbon Raising $200 Million Series D

REDWOOD CITY — Carbon, a Silicon Valley-based digital 3D Manufacturing company, has announced the first closing in a total raise of $200 million in Series D funding. Delivering a true, scalable digital 3D Manufacturing platform for polymeric products, the company will use the new capital to accelerate its momentum in disrupting traditional analog injection molding production techniques with connected, software-first, digitally-enabled design and fabrication capabilities.

The funding is supported by a range of investors including: global financial institutions Baillie Gifford (Scotland), Fidelity Management & Research Company (U.S.), and ARCHINA Capital (HK); strategic industry partners Hydra Ventures (the corporate venturing arm of adidas), GE Ventures, and JSR Corporation; and Emerson Elemental (the environmental practice of Emerson Collective), a values-driven organization dedicated to removing barriers to opportunity so people can live to their full potential. The funding is also supported by current investors including Sequoia Capital, Silver Lake Kraftwerk, and Reinet Investments. Other investors are expected to be disclosed in early 2018.

Carbon plans to use the funds to fast-track its global expansion plans and product roadmap, and will double down on its deep commitment to enabling customers to move to real-world, mass digital production at scale.

“The age of digital 3D Manufacturing is here, and this funding – with this incredible group of global financial investors, customers, and partners – validates our vision to fundamentally change how the world designs, engineers, makes and delivers products,” said Dr. Joseph DeSimone, Carbon’s CEO and co-founder. “We are especially gratified that our mission and values came through as such strong criterion for this group. Since Carbon first introduced digital light synthesis, we have continuously pushed the boundaries and transformed industries, and are uniquely positioned to take digital manufacturing to an entirely new level. This funding will help us realize new classes of workers and business models, where product design and engineering is facilitated by cloud-based computing and a wide range of scanning, sensor, and simulation technologies that enable the creation of perfectly tuned – even personalized – products that have been previously impossible to produce.”

Founded in 2013, Carbon pioneered a revolutionary alternative to 3D printing, fusing light and oxygen to rapidly produce products from a pool of resin. Its novel approach combines connected, data-centric hardware with over-the-air software updates and innovative materials, enabling creators to design and produce previously unmakeable products, both economically and at mass scale.