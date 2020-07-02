Capstone Companies Reports First Quarter 2020

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that bridge technological innovations with today’s lifestyle reported its financial results for the first quarter 2020.

Gerry McClinton, Capstone’s CFO, commented, “Despite being severely impacted by COVID-19, the Company was able to complete major strategic objectives including transitioning manufacturing into Thailand. There may be further disruption resulting from COVID-19 as its impact to the economy remains uncertain. Management will continue to react to the ongoing changes, but our long-term strategies will remain intact.”

Stewart Wallach, Capstone's CEO, added, “As we patiently await retail markets re-opening, we have doubled our efforts on product development initiatives with a primary focus on the Capstone Connected Smart Mirror campaign. We believe we are well positioned to make an impact on the Smart Home Market through this introduction as the impact of COVID-19 subsides.”

Important Message Regarding COVID – 19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world, Capstone is considering all recommended and required steps to ensure its employees’ health and safety in its workplaces.

We are following closely the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Homeland Security, State Department and local government guidelines and recommendations and the World Health Organization guidelines as applicable to our overseas’ offices.

We are committed to maintaining business reporting; however, we may need to modify the norm in doing so due to employees working remotely and the possibility of temporary office closures.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues, net $ 148,977 $ 2,978,802 Cost of sales (114,821 ) (2,352,215 ) Gross Profit 34,156 626,587 Operating Expenses: Sales and marketing 211,973 191,875 Compensation 376,675 374,848 Professional fees 130,530 157,803 Product development 51,614 85,229 Other general and administrative 144,366 163,711 Goodwill impairment charge 290,059 - Total Operating Expenses 1,205,217 973,466 Operating Loss (1,171,061 ) (346,879 ) Other Expense, Net - (10,461 ) Loss Before Tax Benefit (1,171,061 ) (357,340 ) Benefit for Income Tax (573,685 ) (12,000 ) Net Loss $ (597,376 ) $ (345,340 ) Net Loss per Common Share Basic & Diluted ($ 0.01 ) ($ 0.01 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic & Diluted 46,462,232 47,033,670

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets: (Unaudited) Current Assets: Cash $ 2,452,652 $ 3,131,249 Accounts receivable, net 69,973 13,459 Inventories 13,426 24,818 Prepaid expenses 140,583 182,782 Income tax refundable 966,179 220,207 Total Current Assets 3,642,813 3,572,515 Property and Equipment, net 75,314 65,649 Operating lease- right of use asset 200,619 214,202 Deposit 11,147 46,021 Goodwill 1,645,961 1,936,020 Total Assets $ 5,575,854 $ 5,834,407 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 837,344 $ 635,593 Operating lease- current portion 58,514 51,174 Total Current Liabilities 895,858 686,767 Long-Term Liabilities: Operating lease - long-term portion 155,851 170,998 Deferred tax liabilities 172,287 - Total Long-Term Liabilities 328,138 170,998 Total Liabilities 1,223,996 857,765 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $.001 per share, authorized 6,666,667 shares, issued -0- shares - - Preferred Stock, Series B-1, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 3,333,333 shares, issued -0- shares - - Preferred Stock, Series C, par value $1.00 per share, authorized 67 shares, issued -0- shares - - Common Stock, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 56,666,667 shares, issued 46,296,364 shares at March 31, 2020 and 46,579,747 shares at December 31, 2019 4,630 4,658 Additional paid-in capital 7,034,185 7,061,565 Accumulated deficit (2,686,957 ) (2,089,581 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 4,351,858 4,976,642 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 5,575,854 $ 5,834,407

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Loss $ (597,376 ) $ (345,340 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,074 10,830 Stock based compensation expense 8,925 11,025 Non cash lease expense 13,583 - Goodwill impairment charge 290,059 - Provision (Benefit) for deferred income tax 172,287 (12,000 ) (Increase) in accounts receivable, net (56,515 ) (2,284,747 ) Decrease in inventories 11,392 10,196 Decrease in prepaid expenses 42,199 167,152 (Increase) decrease in deposits 34,874 (388 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 201,752 277,389 (Decrease) in deferred rent incentive - (25,017 ) (Increase) in income tax refundable (745,972 ) - (Decrease) in operating lease liabilities (7,807 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (626,525 ) (2,190,900 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (15,739 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (15,739 ) - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchase of Shares (36,333 ) (8,615 ) Net cash used in financing activities (36,333 ) (8,615 ) Net Decrease in Cash (678,597 ) (2,199,515 ) Cash at Beginning of Period 3,131,249 3,822,359 Cash at End of Period $ 2,452,652 $ 1,622,844 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ - - Income taxes $ - $ -

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited) Preferred Stock Preferred Stock Preferred Stock Additional Series A Series B Series C Common Stock Paid-In Accumulated Total Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Capital Deficit Equity Balance at December 31, 2019 - $ - - $ - - $ - 46,579,747 $ 4,658 $ 7,061,565 $ (2,089,581 ) $ 4,976,642 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 8,925 - 8,925 Repurchase of shares - - - - - - (283,383 ) (28 ) (36,305 ) - (36,333 ) Net Loss - - - - - - - - - (597,376 ) (597,376 ) Balance at March, 31, 2020 - - - - - - 46,296,364 4,630 7,034,185 (2,686,957 ) 4,351,858 ( Unaudited) Balance at December 31, 2018 - $ - - $ - - $ - 47,046,364 $ 4,704 $ 7,092,219 $ (1,197,912 ) $ 5,899,011 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 11,025 - 11,025 Repurchase of shares - - - - - - (45,470 ) (3 ) (8,612 ) - (8,615 ) Net Loss - - - - - - - - - (345,340 ) (345,340 ) Balance at March 31, 2019 - $ - - $ - - $ - 47,000,894 $ 4,701 $ 7,094,632 $ (1,543,252 ) $ 5,556,081 ( Unaudited)

