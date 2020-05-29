Caps and Gowns Go On at Home: iQ Academy Minnesota to Celebrate Class of 2020 with Online Commencement

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LRN #COVID19--iQ Academy Minnesota (iQMN), an online public school program of Fergus Falls Public Schools, will honor the Class of 2020 at an online commencement ceremony on Friday, May 29 alongside the graduating seniors of Kennedy Secondary School.

In lieu of their traditional in-person celebration, iQMN is inviting families and friends worldwide to join the celebration online, with live and recorded speeches from school and district leadership, students, and esteemed guests.

“We are thankful that we have been able to provide our students with educational continuity as they reach this important milestone at an unprecedented time,” said Theresa Gallagher, iQMN’s Operations Manager. “We are proud of all they have accomplished and hope that Friday’s celebration will honor their achievements and mark the beginning of their next chapter.”

This year, iQMN will graduate 47 students, many of whom have been enrolled at iQMN their entire high school career. Graduating seniors will receive their high school diplomas, and are making plans to continue their education, join military service, or enter the workforce.

iQMN students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. Eligible high school students can participate in concurrent college enrollment opportunities through the state’s Post-Secondary Enrollment Option (PSEO) program, meaning many members of the Class of 2020 are graduating with a head start on their higher education. iQMN also offers student clubs, field trips, and social outings to foster a sense of school community, such as this week’s graduation celebration.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: iQ Academy Minnesota 2020 Online Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, May 29, 2020, 7:00 PM CT

WHERE: Online, in conjunction with Fergus Falls Public Schools

About iQ Academy Minnesota

iQ Academy Minnesota is an accredited, full and part-time online public school program of Independent School District No. 544 (Fergus Falls), serving students statewide in grades K through 12. As part of the Minnesota public school system, iQ Academy Minnesota is tuition-free, and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about iQ Academy Minnesota, visit mn.iqacademy.com.

