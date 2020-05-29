BusinessWire

Caps and Gowns Go On at Home: iQ Academy Minnesota to Celebrate Class of 2020 with Online Commencement

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Caps and Gowns Go On at Home: iQ Academy Minnesota to Celebrate Class of 2020 with Online Commencement

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LRN #COVID19--iQ Academy Minnesota (iQMN), an online public school program of Fergus Falls Public Schools, will honor the Class of 2020 at an online commencement ceremony on Friday, May 29 alongside the graduating seniors of Kennedy Secondary School.


In lieu of their traditional in-person celebration, iQMN is inviting families and friends worldwide to join the celebration online, with live and recorded speeches from school and district leadership, students, and esteemed guests.

“We are thankful that we have been able to provide our students with educational continuity as they reach this important milestone at an unprecedented time,” said Theresa Gallagher, iQMN’s Operations Manager. “We are proud of all they have accomplished and hope that Friday’s celebration will honor their achievements and mark the beginning of their next chapter.”

This year, iQMN will graduate 47 students, many of whom have been enrolled at iQMN their entire high school career. Graduating seniors will receive their high school diplomas, and are making plans to continue their education, join military service, or enter the workforce.

iQMN students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. Eligible high school students can participate in concurrent college enrollment opportunities through the state’s Post-Secondary Enrollment Option (PSEO) program, meaning many members of the Class of 2020 are graduating with a head start on their higher education. iQMN also offers student clubs, field trips, and social outings to foster a sense of school community, such as this week’s graduation celebration.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: iQ Academy Minnesota 2020 Online Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Friday, May 29, 2020, 7:00 PM CT
WHERE: Online, in conjunction with Fergus Falls Public Schools

About iQ Academy Minnesota

iQ Academy Minnesota is an accredited, full and part-time online public school program of Independent School District No. 544 (Fergus Falls), serving students statewide in grades K through 12. As part of the Minnesota public school system, iQ Academy Minnesota is tuition-free, and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about iQ Academy Minnesota, visit mn.iqacademy.com.


Contacts

Emily Riordan
Director, Corporate Communications
K12 Inc.
eriordan@k12.com
703-483-7328

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Moody’s Analytics Offers Free Online Portal to Help Reduce Potential Backlog of PPP Loan Applications

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moody’s Analytics announced today that its small business loan application and lending portal will be made available for free to all lenders seeking to expedite the processing of loans under the CARES Act Paycheck Protection …
BusinessWire

ON Semiconductor Introduces New 900 V and 1200 V SiC MOSFETs for Demanding Applications

Posted on Author Business Wire

New SiC MOSFET devices will enable better performance, higher efficiency and ability to operate under harsh conditions
PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has expanded their range of wide band…
BusinessWire

ThoughtSpot Advances Towards ‘Autonomous’ Analytics with New Features That Do the Work for You

Posted on Author Business Wire

ThoughtSpot 6 includes new AI capabilities to serve up valuable insights for users, while advanced chart configurations and worksheet portability make sharing and migrating content easier than ever

Partnerships with Snowflake and Google Cloud allow …