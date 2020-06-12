Capgemini Group Named as a Leader in Multiple IDC MarketScape 2020 Vendor Assessments for Business Consulting Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capgemini Group announced today that Capgemini Invent, its digital innovation, consulting and transformation brand, has been recognized as a Leader in three IDC MarketScape 2020 Vendor Assessments: Worldwide Business Consulting Services1; Americas Business Consulting Services2; and EMEA Business Consulting Services3. Furthermore, Capgemini has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Analysis of Asia/Pacific Business Consulting Services 2020 Vendor Assessment4.

According to the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Business Consulting Services, “ Capgemini Invent encapsulates the new ways that the Group is working with clients worldwide. Today, it is not only advising clients on digital innovation and transformation but also designing, building, operating, and transferring expertise to help them reinvent their core businesses, along with inventing and implementing truly new processes, products, and services.” The report also noted, “ Among clients worldwide, the Group as a whole is considered cutting-edge in helping them develop digital products and services. On engagements, Capgemini is strong at helping clients adapt to change and become more agile through its ability to integrate appropriate technologies.”

Regional strengths highlighted by the IDC MarketScape included:

Americas Business Consulting Services 2020 Vendor Assessment: “ Among clients in the Americas, Capgemini is considered very strong at helping clients improve talent performance, retention, and engagement. Clients say that on engagements, Capgemini excels at helping them create a more effective business and at integrating appropriate technologies.”

EMEA Business Consulting Services 2020 Vendor Assessment: " Among clients in EMEA, Capgemini is considered very good at helping clients adapt to change and become more agile. Clients say that on engagements, Capgemini is strong at integrating its project teams with the client (being collaborative) and directly improving clients' commercial performance.”

Asia/Pacific Business Consulting Services 2020 Vendor Assessment: “ Among clients in APAC, Capgemini is considered very good at integrating its project team with the client (being collaborative). Clients say that on engagements, Capgemini is strong at maximizing the value of its projects to all stakeholders and offering high-quality staff and service.”

“ We employ a collaborative business approach to consultancy with multi-disciplinary teams that help our clients achieve their business goals and generate new sources of value,” said Cyril Garcia, CEO of Capgemini Invent and Group Executive Board Member. “ We are very pleased to have been positioned as a Leader by IDC MarketScape in three of the 2020 Vendor Assessments. These assessments validate the relevance of our skillsets in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design, underpinned by our deep sector expertise.”

Bjoern P. Stengel, Senior Research Analyst at IDC said, “ Capgemini Invent brings together its sharpest skill sets from across the Capgemini Group. It is not only advising clients on digital innovation and transformation but also designing, building, operating, and transferring expertise to help them reinvent their core businesses, along with inventing and implementing new processes, products, and services.”

To download a copy of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business Consulting Services 2020 Vendor Assessment, click here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year+ heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. Today, it is a multicultural company of 270,000 team members in almost 50 countries. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined revenues of €17billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

